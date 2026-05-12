Knostic Named to the 2026 CB Insights’ List of the 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Knostic to its tenth annual AI 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

“The 2026 AI 100 identifies emerging, high-momentum startups worth watching in an increasingly crowded market,” said Adya Pandey, AI Analyst at CB Insights. “This year's cohort spans autonomous security operations, humanoid robots, and domain-specific AI for healthcare and financial services, and what unites them is proof of real traction outside a demo environment.”

“Companies are focused on how rapidly they can adopt and deploy AI agents. Knostic ensures those AI agents can operate securely. We appreciate CB Insights’ recognition of Knostic’s leadership and our work in enterprise AI security,” said Gadi Evron, Co-Founder and CEO of Knostic.

The list primarily includes emerging early-stage startups driving innovation across AI. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores . We also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

Quick facts on the 2026 AI 100:

$10.9B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $2B in 2026 so far (as of 4/27/2026).

A fifth of the companies are from outside the United States, across 9 countries on 4 continents.

190+ business relationships since 2024, including with industry leaders like Google, Nvidia, and Databricks.





About CB Insights

CB Insights is the leading provider of AI for market intelligence. The company aggregates, validates, and analyzes hard-to-find private and public company data. Its powerful AI tells users what it all means to them personally. The world's smartest companies rely on CB Insights to focus on the right markets, stay ahead of competitors, and identify the right targets for sales, partnership, or acquisition. Visit www.cbinsights.com for more information.

Contact:

Media@cbinsights.com

About Knostic

Knostic discovers and secures AI agents, from Cursor and Claude Code to OpenClaw, along with their dependencies, including MCP servers, IDE extensions, and skills. We detect and prevent destructive agent actions (such as rm -rf), attacks against agents, secrets leakage, and data exfiltration, while managing and enforcing policies across environments. For more details, visit https://www.knostic.ai/