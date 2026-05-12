Lemonade Expands Renters Insurance to Louisiana

New York City, NY, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the tech-first insurance company, has officially introduced its acclaimed renters insurance product in Louisiana. The move expands Lemonade’s customizable, app-based coverage to renters throughout the state and marks another milestone in the company’s continued nationwide growth.

Lemonade Renters helps protect the possessions that matter most while offering a streamlined and modern insurance experience. Coverage is available starting at just $5 per month, with policy options that can be tailored to match different budgets and coverage needs. According to recent market and company data, Lemonade Renters costs roughly 30 percent less than the average renters insurance policy across the United States.

Louisiana residents can receive quotes, purchase coverage, update policies, and submit claims entirely through the Lemonade mobile app. The company’s fully digital platform allows users to secure coverage within minutes and manage their insurance anytime, anywhere. Nearly 40 percent of claims are processed instantly, giving policyholders faster support when covered losses occur.

“Expanding into Louisiana is another exciting milestone for Lemonade as we continue growing across the country,” said a Lemonade spokesperson. “We believe renters should have access to insurance that’s simple, transparent, and built for the digital age. We’re excited to bring that experience to residents throughout Louisiana.”

Renters may also qualify for discounts by bundling insurance products, using home safety devices, or selecting annual billing instead of monthly payments. Lemonade serves more than 3 million active customers and has received recognition from publications and organizations such as Forbes, CNBC, and U.S. News & World Report for its renters insurance products and customer experience.

With Louisiana now added to its coverage map, Lemonade continues increasing access to its insurance offerings across most of the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About Renters Insurance in Louisiana

What is the best renters insurance in Louisiana?

The best renters insurance providers in Louisiana typically offer affordable pricing, dependable coverage, and a simple claims process. Many renters prefer digital insurance companies that make managing policies easy from start to finish. Providers like Lemonade stand out by offering customizable coverage and a convenient mobile-first experience.

How much is renters insurance in Louisiana?

The cost of renters insurance in Louisiana can vary depending on factors such as location, coverage limits, and deductible choices. In many cases, renters insurance ranges between $10 and $20 per month. Some providers, including Lemonade, offer policies beginning at just $5 monthly, making protection accessible for a wide range of renters.

What does renters insurance include in Louisiana?

Renters insurance generally helps cover personal belongings against events like theft, fire, and certain types of damage. Policies may also include liability protection and coverage for temporary living expenses if a rental becomes uninhabitable due to a covered incident. Companies such as Lemonade provide flexible policy options so renters can customize protection based on their individual needs.

Is renters insurance mandatory in Louisiana?

Louisiana law does not require renters insurance, though many landlords request proof of coverage before signing a lease. Even when it’s not mandatory, renters insurance can provide important financial protection from unexpected situations such as property damage, theft, or liability claims. Digital providers like Lemonade allow renters to obtain coverage quickly and easily online.

How can I purchase renters insurance in Louisiana?

Buying renters insurance in Louisiana is typically fast and straightforward. Many insurers now allow customers to compare options, choose coverage levels, and activate policies completely online or through a mobile app. Companies like Lemonade enable renters to handle everything digitally, including quotes, policy updates, and claims management, without needing in-person appointments or paperwork.

About Lemonade

Lemonade's mission is to become the most loved insurance company in the world. As a customer-centric tech company, we created an insurance experience across Renters, Home, Pet, Car, and Life that is smart, instant, and delightful. Our team of 1,200+ Lemonade Makers make it possible for over 3M customers throughout the US, UK and Europe to get coverage instantly, with nearly half of claims paid in a matter of seconds. Powered by AI and social impact, Lemonade is a purpose-built, technology-first insurance carrier. A Certified B-Corp, our commitment to social impact is embedded in every aspect of the company, and our Giveback program, which donates a percentage of leftover premiums to nonprofits selected by our community, has donated over $10M to organizations in need.

Press Inquiries

Lemonade Comms

paul.staats [at] lemonade.com

https://www.lemonade.com/