ZeroFox Named a Leader and Ace Performer in SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Threat Intelligence Management

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , the global leader protecting the people, brands, and technology driving modern enterprise, today announced it has been named a Leader and Ace Performer in the 2026 SPARK Matrix for Digital Threat Intelligence Management by QKS Group. Evaluated against 28 vendors, ZeroFox ranked 2nd overall, recognized for its strength in technology excellence and customer impact across the digital threat intelligence market.

The SPARK Matrix provides a competitive analysis of the global digital threat intelligence market, assessing vendors on their ability to deliver unified visibility into external threats, contextual insights into threat actors and campaigns, and proactive cyber defense. ZeroFox was recognized across four areas of differentiation:

Digital risk protection and external threat intelligence coverage

AI-driven threat intelligence and risk prioritization

Automated takedown and remediation

Integration with security operations ecosystems

"Being named a Leader and Ace Performer reflects our continued leadership after a decade of operations at scale," said Russ Bentley, EVP of Product, ZeroFox. "AI-powered adversaries move fast, and they move across channels. Our customers need intelligence that goes beyond a dashboard. They need it to turn into action, and that's exactly what we've built."

ZeroFox coverage spans the full external attack surface, including social platforms, dark web channels, phishing infrastructure, and brand impersonation, enriched by human-led DarkOps intelligence. AI and analyst-driven detection surfaces what matters before it becomes an incident. From there, automated takedowns and disruption close the loop, turning intelligence into outcome across the full discover, validate, disrupt cycle.

"ZeroFox stands out in Digital Threat Intelligence Management by combining deep external threat visibility with built-in disruption capabilities," said Kunal Kumar, Senior Analyst at QKS Group. "Its ability to translate intelligence into immediate action, through automated takedowns and fraud mitigation, enables organizations to proactively reduce digital risk and protect brand, customers, and executive assets."

Click here to download a complimentary copy of the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat Intelligence Management report.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox is the trusted solution for defending organizations against daily cyber threats that erode revenue, damage reputation, and frustrate security and risk teams. With over a decade of SaaS expertise, ZeroFox unifies Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand and Domain Protection, Attack Surface Intelligence, Executive Protection, and Physical Security Intelligence in one platform. Our continuous cycle — Discover, Validate, Disrupt — empowers organizations to identify exposures, prioritize risks, and stop attacks before they cause harm. Thousands of customers worldwide, including leaders in finance, media, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, rely on ZeroFox to deliver timely, actionable intelligence that reduces risk, accelerates response, and reclaims what's right. To learn more about ZeroFox, visit www.zerofox.com .

Media Inquiries

Sara Jacono

LaunchTech Communications for ZeroFox

press@ZeroFox.com