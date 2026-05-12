Truveta and Knit Health announce collaboration to power a new generation of clinical AI

BELLEVUE, Wash. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta and Knit Health today announced a collaboration to accelerate a new generation of healthcare AI. Their work combines Truveta’s large-scale, regulatory-grade real-world data with Knit’s advanced clinical behavior models to transform how care is delivered, optimized, and experienced.

Together, the organizations aim to unlock a fundamentally new approach to healthcare AI, one that learns from how care is actually delivered across millions of real-world patient journeys.

“Patients should benefit from the data collected in their care,” said Terry Myerson, CEO and co-founder of Truveta. “This collaboration helps turn real-world experiences into better decisions so patients can get the right care at the right time, with fewer delays and better outcomes.”

Knit Health is building a world model that learns from real clinical decision-making. These models of care act as dynamic pathways rather than static guidelines, predicting where a patient should go next, which actions are most likely to succeed given real-world constraints, and how alternative paths through the system shape outcomes.

At the core of Knit’s platform is its Large Clinical Behavior Model (LCBM), trained on Truveta Data. Truveta Data includes de-identified, daily refreshed EHR data for more than 130 million patients—including clinical notes and imaging—linked with closed claims, mortality, and social drivers of health to enable longitudinal research across the full patient journey. With documented provenance, rigorous quality controls, and audit-ready lineage, Truveta Data provides a trusted foundation for generating timely, reliable real-world evidence.

“Our goal is to support better decisions, actions, and navigation in complex, real-world clinical environments,” said Jonathan Kolstad, co-founder and CEO of Knit Health. “We’re working to build a world model of care and by integrating with Truveta Data, our model gets smarter every time a physician makes a decision.”

The collaboration will focus on high-impact areas where better coordination and decision-making can directly improve patient care, including:

Specialist routing and referral optimization to help patients reach the right provider sooner

Predictive patient flow and capacity management to reduce delays and improve access to care

Care pathway optimization to support faster, more consistent clinical decisions

Knit’s models operate as an infrastructure layer, sitting beneath every routing decision, every discharge prediction, every care team allocation, every referral, and eventually every clinical workflow that touches a patient. It works directly within clinical and operational workflows in real time while aligning with how clinicians already practice medicine.

By grounding these capabilities in Truveta’s continuously updated data, the collaboration creates a continuous learning cycle: real-world data informs models, and those models help improve care delivery, leading to better outcomes and new insights over time.

The result is care that is more responsive, coordinated, and timely for patients.

This collaboration represents a step toward a healthcare system that continuously learns and improves, where better care is scaled across health systems so every patient can benefit.

About Truveta

Truveta is a real-world intelligence company transforming medical science with unprecedented data and AI. Truveta powers breakthrough discoveries, accelerates regulatory-grade evidence, and unlocks real-time insights from a dataset uniquely built with and owned by U.S. health systems—united by a mission of Saving Lives with Data.

Truveta membership includes: Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

About Knit Health

Founded in 2025, Knit Health is building AI that captures collective clinical intelligence to become the infrastructure for better healthcare. Knit Health’s founders are a team of University of California, Berkeley researchers and academics and together, they bring deep expertise across behavioral economics, causal inference, generative Al, and healthcare. Knit Health was born from their shared vision to harness the capabilities of generative AI in a way that reflects the human behavior and collective intelligence that defines medicine.