Great Plains Communications Named Best TV, Internet and Phone Provider by Daily News Readers

Greensburg, Indiana, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a leading digital infrastructure and telecommunications technology provider serving Indiana homes and businesses, has been named Best TV, Internet and Phone Provider by readers of the Daily News, following a community-driven nomination and voting process.

The award affirms the strong local support from residents and businesses in Southeast Indiana who rely on GPC’s high-capacity network, local support and customer-first service model to stay connected.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us every day,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “We remain committed to investing in our network and the communities we serve across Southeast Indiana, delivering the reliable, high-quality services homes and businesses depend on.”

As part of its Indiana Serving Indiana commitment, GPC focuses on delivering a superior customer experience through local investment, community involvement and dedicated support teams, an approach that sets GPC apart from larger national providers.

“Our commitment goes beyond providing connectivity,” added Foje. “We are investing in the long-term success of the communities we serve, with local teams working alongside local leaders, businesses and residents to support growth, innovation and opportunity.”

Great Plains Communications serves residential and business customers throughout Decatur County and surrounding Southeast Indiana communities. In addition to high-speed internet, the company offers residential streaming video, voice and whole-home Wi-Fi, as well as a full suite of business technology solutions, all powered by its 20,000+ mile high-capacity fiber network.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC) is a leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider. The company prides itself on a high-performing network and high-performing people, delivering world-class technology solutions that connect, inspire and empower customers, communities, employees and partners.

With over a century of experience, the company provides fiber-based services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, video, and voice solutions to business and residential customers in over 200 communities in Indiana, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Kentucky, while also meeting the unique needs of regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers.

All services are powered by the company’s growing MEF-certified 20,000+ mile fiber network that reaches 13 states, monitored by the company’s 24/7/365 Network Operations Center.