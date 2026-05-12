Ahold Delhaize USA Appoints Vipin Gopal to Lead Data and AI

SALISBURY, N.C., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA today announced that Vipin Gopal, Ph.D., has joined the company as Senior Vice President. In the role, he will serve as the chief data and artificial intelligence (AI) officer for the U.S. businesses.

Reporting to Chief Information Officer Ann Dozier, he will lead data, analytics and artificial intelligence strategy and advance Ahold Delhaize USA’s efforts to further embed data-driven decision-making and AI capabilities into its business. He will play a critical role in transforming enterprise data foundations, accelerating responsible AI adoption and enabling greater value creation in support of the company’s Growing Together strategy.

“Vipin brings deep expertise in data, analytics and AI, along with a strong track record of transforming organizations at scale,” said Dozier. “As we continue to modernize our digital, data and technology capabilities, his leadership will be instrumental in helping us build a strong data center of excellence and unlock differentiated value for our customers, brands and associates.”

With more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale digital, data and AI transformations for Fortune 100 companies, Gopal most recently served as Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Eli Lilly and Company and Walgreens Boots Alliance. In those roles, he was responsible for enterprise-wide data and AI strategy, the development and deployment of advanced analytics and AI solutions, and the modernization of data platforms.

Previously, Gopal held senior leadership roles at Humana, Cigna, United Technologies Corporation and Honeywell. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Concentra, the largest occupational health services company in the United States.

An award-winning leader in the data and analytics field, Gopal was named the inaugural Global Executive of the Year by Chief Data Officer Magazine in 2022 and was ranked second globally among Chief Data & Analytics Officers by Technology Magazine in 2024. His thought leadership has appeared in publications including Harvard Business Review, MIT Sloan Management Review, Scientific American, Nature and Forbes.

Gopal holds a doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University, an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Technology from IIT Bombay.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to support Ahold Delhaize USA’s trusted omnichannel brands unlock new value through data, analytics and AI by enabling smarter decisions, greater efficiency and better experiences for customers and associates,” said Gopal.

A top destination for IT talent, in 2026 Ahold Delhaize USA was named a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute for the second year in a row. The company also holds many prestigious designations such as Progressive Grocer’s Top 100 Food Retailers in North America and Built-In’s Best Places to Work in the technology sector. In addition, Ahold Delhaize USA associates are regularly recognized on lists for being top women in grocery and industry-leading emerging talent. Interested applicants can search open roles by visiting the careers page of the Ahold Delhaize USA website.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of international food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of a U.S. family of brands that includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving more than 26 million omnichannel customers each week. Ahold Delhaize USA was recently recognized as a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year, reflecting its commitment to a people-centered workplace. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

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