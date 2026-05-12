Newsweek Recognizes ADT As Top Home Security Brand in America This Year

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT , Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the leader in smart home security solutions, has been recognized by Newsweek this year across multiple rankings, including America’s Most Trustworthy Companies , Most Trusted Brands , and Best Customer Service .

These recognitions highlight ADT’s continued commitment to earning customer trust through reliable protection, strong service, and a focus on delivering peace of mind to millions of households nationwide. As the highest-ranked smart home security company in the trusted and trustworthy categories, ADT’s placement reflects strong confidence from the communities it has protected for more than 150 years.

“Trust is foundational to everything we do at ADT,” said Kim Miller, ADT Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “Being recognized across trust, brand, and customer service speaks to the work our teams do every day to provide the most trusted peace of mind. For more than 150 years, we’ve been dedicated to helping protect what matters most with the understanding that every second counts, and we remain committed to showing up for our customers and the communities we support in every way.”

Newsweek’s rankings are developed in partnership with Statista (Most Trustworthy Companies and Best Customer Service) and BrandSpark (Most Trusted Brands). To view the full list of Newsweek’s rankings and methodology, visit here .

To learn more about ADT’s smart home security and protection solutions, visit ADT.com .