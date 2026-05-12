The Misenheimer Family Celebrates 40 Years Across Two Generations for Minuteman Press Franchise in Newburyport, MA

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 40 years, the Misenheimer family has built more than just a successful Minuteman Press franchise in Newburyport, Massachusetts—they’ve built a legacy rooted in hard work, relationships, and community. What began in May of 1986 with Sumner and Dottie Misenheimer taking a leap of faith has grown into a second-generation family operation led by sisters Nikki and Kim, who quite literally grew up inside the business. From after-hours collating sessions as kids to carrying forward the values their parents instilled, the Misenheimer family’s journey is a testament to dedication, adaptability, and the lasting impact of serving customers with care and consistency.



The Misenheimer Family celebrates their Special Achievement Award commemorating 40 years in business for Minuteman Press in Newburyport, MA. Pictured L-R: Sumner, Kim, Nikki, and Dottie Misenheimer.

What does it mean to you and your family to reach 40 years in business?

Nikki: “Reaching 40 years in business feels pretty awesome! This business has been a constant in our lives—it’s where Kim and I grew up, learned responsibility, and built relationships. When I think about the last 40 years, I feel a mix of gratitude and pride. There were certainly challenging times, but there’s something special about being part of something that has stayed rooted in the community for so long.”

Kim: “It is a mix of pride and disbelief to be honest. To be a part of something for 40 years is unbelievable, and then when you add that this is our family business, it is even more so. To see something grow from the ground up is an amazing experience.”

How did your family first get started with Minuteman Press?

Sumner: “After nearly 20 years of employment in manufacturing, I could not resist a nagging urge for independence, stability and success on my own. I dug deep and found many franchise opportunities. Of them all, Minuteman Press stood out, and I liked everything they presented—a franchise that could provide all I needed to know. MPIHQ was a partner I knew I needed to have to succeed.”

“In 1986, with two small kids, house, mortgage and super supporting wife, we took the leap. Dottie and I put it all on the line, I quit my job and opened store 117.” -Sumner Misenheimer

What do you remember most from those early days?

Sumner: “We found we were in a business the allowed enough flexibility to enjoy our family time. Weekends, school events and those ‘can't-miss’, once-in-a-lifetime events. Dottie and I agree that our fondest memories are happening now, watching Nik and Kim shine at what they do, who they have become. Considering all that though nothing is funnier than the after-hours family ‘collating’ sessions over pizza and soda.”

What was it like growing up in the family business?

Nikki: “Growing up in the business was just part of life. Kim and I would come in as kids and help with whatever we could—collating, numbering, working on the booklet maker. I officially joined the business in 2004, and Kim joined in 2013. It wasn’t necessarily a lifelong plan for me from the beginning, but over time it became clear how special it was to be part of something our family built.”

Kim: “We have memories of walking endlessly around a huge table, collating what felt like thousands of sheets of paper together. Or just sitting in our parent’s office doing crafts while they were working. Working in the business has not been a part of my long-term plan but when the opportunity came up, it felt like a natural move.”

What was it like working and learning from your parents?

Nikki: “Working with our parents has been one of the most meaningful parts of the journey. We learned not just the technical side of the business, but how to treat people—with respect, honesty, and consistency. They built strong relationships with customers, and that’s something we’ve carried forward. There’s also a deep sense of responsibility that comes with continuing something they started.”

Kim: “Working with our parents has been both humbling and awe-inspiring. Seeing what goes on behind the scenes to make the business run every day has been eye-opening for me. The details that clients don’t see and the work that goes into a job is amazing to be a part of. The commitment and work ethic our parents have is something we strive to replicate.”

How has your business evolved over the years?

Nikki: “The business has evolved a lot—from more traditional print work in the early days to a much broader range of services today. Technology has changed how we operate, but the core idea hasn’t: helping our customers market and communicate through print. What excites me most today is continuing what we’ve been doing, creating strong relationships and providing reliable service. There’s always something new to learn and improve.”

How has this business woven itself into your family’s / community’s story?

Nikki: “I lived with my parents when I first started at 22. I came home with books to be GBC punched, the supplies, and the GBC punch to work on after supper. And my parents were like, huh, okay. Maybe they realized then that I’d be a good candidate for second-generation.”

Kim: “We like to say that at Minuteman Press, we are like the show Cheers. We know our clients’ names, their families, and we are genuinely interested in how they are doing. We have clients we have worked with from their bridal shower and wedding to the birth of their first children. That is an honor to be a small part of major life events. We are also active in the community through the Rotary Club and supporting non-profit organizations.”

What moments remind you how you’ve stayed committed to your business and your community for four decades?

Nikki: “Newburyport has changed a lot. But it still has a small town feel to it, and the people are very community oriented. During the pandemic, we had customers order things that I knew they didn’t really need at the time, but they ordered just to help us keep the lights on. That’s pretty rare and we’re grateful for them!”

Kim: “As I mentioned, being chosen to be a part of someone’s major life events is an honor, and the fact that our clients choose us over shopping online is a compliment we don’t take for granted.”

Are there any fond memories with long-time customers you’d like to share?

Nikki: “Too many to share here. Since most of our customers are other small businesses it’s been a neat little sense of camaraderie- despite different industries, a lot of small businesses face the same ups and downs and leaning on one other shows a behind the scenes spirt that not everyone gets to see.”

Kim: “My favorite is doing birthday posters and books for clients. We have someone we have done birthday books for every year for all three of her grandchildren. To see them grow up and hear their stories behind the pictures is incredible.”

After 40 years, what traditions or everyday moments still bring you joy inside the shop?

Nikki: “I think when a customer is super happy, or we help them with a rush job, little things like that.”

Kim: “When a customer tells us that what we have produced for them is exactly what they pictured.”

If you could thank your younger self and the people who helped you along the way, what would you say?

Nikki: “I would say to myself, thanks for working hard. Learning to work with family can be a whole different set of skills than working with non-family. Also, thank you for making a lot of mistakes—without them I couldn’t have learned what not to do. For my family, thanks for being patient with me, for letting me make all those mistakes, and for supporting me and my decisions. And then of course I am grateful for my coworkers and customers—I have so much appreciation for their hard work and support of small businesses like ours.”

Kim: “I would say thank you for giving me an opportunity given to very few. A family business is special, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

What advice do you have for other owners looking to replicate your success and longevity?

Sumner: “First and foremost, we would encourage all owners, and especially new owners to embrace the resources that MPIHQ provides. They are paid partners. They are at the vanguard of the industry, therefore so are you. Most important of all, don't just measure your success by financial gain. It's the ability to look back over 40 years and realize a secure lifestyle, successful family and pride in accomplishment. This is what counts—money is great, but success is everything else!”

Nikki: “Show up. Work hard. Have fun. Surround yourself with people who motivate you, who make you want to succeed not just for yourself, but for them.”

Kim: “Customer service is key.”

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

Nikki: “Just how grateful I am to be a part of a second-generation family-run small business with my parents and my sister.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Newburyport, MA, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/ma/newburyport/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cef807f-1cc0-4ebc-b241-19b5a0d4b790