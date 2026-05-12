Mental Health Awareness Month: TPN.health Solves the Access Crisis Costing Self-Insured Stakeholders, Health Plans and Members the Care They Deserve

NEW ORLEANS, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPN.health , the operating system for behavioral health, is redefining what access to mental health care means for self-funded employers, health plans and the millions of Americans who depend on them for coverage. During Mental Health Awareness Month , TPN.health is calling on stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to improve access by shifting the focus from static provider directories to real-time clinician connectivity and human-led Care Navigation.

“Behavioral health doesn’t have an access problem—it has a connectivity problem,” says Trevor Colhoun, CEO, TPN.health . “More than 137 million Americans live in federally designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas , yet too often members are handed a directory and expected to figure it out on their own. With an estimated 80% of behavioral health directories containing inaccurate or outdated information, ‘ghost networks’ expose plan sponsors to legal and regulatory liability while continuing to leave members disconnected from care. Real access happens when you connect people to engaged clinicians—not static provider lists.”

Built by clinicians for clinicians, TPN.health’s network of more than 120,000 verified behavioral health providers logs in an average of more than seven times per month for continuing education, license tracking, peer connection and referrals—giving TPN.health real-time visibility into provider availability, specialties, licensure and network participation.

Through TPN.match, members text a dedicated number and are connected to Care Navigators (all licensed clinicians) who assess their needs and guide them to the right provider across the continuum of care. On average, members receive a response in under 10 minutes, are matched within one business day and attend their first appointment within seven days. Match proficiency reaches 95.2%, treatment dropout goes from 90% to under 25% and employers realize an average 15% savings on behavioral health claims.

It’s time to move beyond directories—see how TPN.health supports payers at https://tpn.health/payers/.

About TPN.health

TPN.health is the operating system for behavioral health. Built by clinicians for clinicians, the platform serves over 120,000 verified providers nationwide with free premium continuing education, professional networking, referral pathways and the tools they need to practice their way. For health plans and payers, TPN.health delivers accurate provider networks and expert, human-led care navigation that improves access and outcomes. Together, this infrastructure enables the shift to value-based behavioral health care. Learn more at TPN.health .