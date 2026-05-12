US Agrichar Achieves USDA Organic Certification for Colorado-Produced Biochar

BLACKHAWK, Colo., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Agrichar, a Colorado‑based biochar producer, today announced that its biochar has achieved USDA organic certification, marking the first organic‑certified biochar produced in the state of Colorado. The certification represents a significant milestone for the biochar industry and underscores growing demand for verified, transparent, and sustainable agricultural products, particularly as specialty growers seek to align with organic standards and environmental stewardship goals.

US Agrichar’s biochar product is certified by Where Food Comes From Organic, an accredited USDA organic certification body and a unit of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (Nasdaq-WFCF), the leading provider of third‑party verification and certification services for agricultural and food production practices. Specifically, Where Food Comes From Organic verifies US Agrichar’s production processes, feedstock sourcing, and compliance with USDA organic requirements.

Biochar is a stable, carbon‑rich material produced by heating organic biomass in a low‑oxygen environment. When applied to soil, biochar can support soil health by improving water retention, nutrient efficiency, and microbial habitat, while also helping to store carbon long‑term. As a result, biochar is increasingly recognized as a tool for sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship.

US Agrichar’s organic‑certified biochar is produced from sustainably sourced wood feedstocks and is suitable for use in organic growing systems, soil blends, potting mixes, and agricultural applications. The product, which is also Product of the USA Certified, is available in both bagged cubic‑foot formats and bulk volumes, providing flexibility for a wide range of commercial and retail users.

In addition to the significant agricultural and environmental benefits of biochar, when produced from lumber harvested from areas at high-risk for forest fire, the product contributes directly to reducing wildfire risk, especially during current drought conditions. US Agrichar, which will label its products in batches tied to specific geographic locations, is giving consumers an opportunity to purchase products that reduce wildfire risk in a specific location. For example, a recent batch of US Agrichar biochar represents 128 tons of beetle kill lumber from the Roosevelt National Forest in Colorado that produced 32 tons of biochar after processing.

Matt Mueller, Forestry Project Manager of the Larimer Conservation District, said, “Woody biomass utilization in the Colorado Front Range represents a substantial bottleneck for addressing forest health, source water protection, and wildfire risk reduction in the wildland urban interface. For this project, the landowner’s willingness to work with US Agrichar provided a unique opportunity for wood utilization that will provide further downstream benefit to soil health through the use of organic biochar products. Further, this market utilization has reduced the overall project cost, allowing for an expansion in watershed health work within Larimer County.”

“Achieving USDA organic certification is a major step forward for US Agrichar and for the biochar industry,” said David Sechler, CEO of US Agrichar. “This certification validates the integrity of our production process and reinforces our commitment to providing high‑quality, responsibly produced biochar that meets the needs of organic growers and nurseries with the added benefit of promoting forest fire mitigation.”

About US Agrichar

US Agrichar is a Colorado‑based producer of biochar made from sustainably sourced wood feedstocks. The company focuses on producing high‑quality biochar for agricultural and soil‑health applications, with an emphasis on responsible production, transparency, and verified claims.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is a trusted provider of third‑party verification and certification services for food and agricultural production practices, supporting transparency, traceability, and claim integrity across the supply chain. www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com

Contacts:

David Sechler

CEO, US Agrichar

720-273-3504

dsechler@usagrichar.com

Jay Pfeiffer

Investor Relations

Where Food Comes From, Inc.

303-880-9000

jpfeiffer@wherefoodcomesfrom.com