BLUETTI Launches ES125 Energy Storage System for Commercial and Industrial Use

RIMINI, Italy, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUETTI has announced the launch of the ES125, a liquid-cooled energy storage system designed to provide energy independence for commercial and industrial sectors. This system offers a scalable solution to assist businesses in managing rising electricity costs and grid constraints currently affecting the European market.

The ES125 is designed as a fully integrated cabinet, adhering to a "one cabinet, one system" architecture. It provides 125kW of power and 257kWh of capacity, incorporating the battery, Power Conversion System (PCS), Battery Management System (BMS), and Energy Management System (EMS) into a single factory-assembled unit. This integration is intended to simplify the engineering, procurement, and construction process, significantly reducing the time required for on-site commissioning.

To ensure operational stability and longevity, the system utilizes lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) batteries supported by a precision Liquid Cooling System. This technology maintains balanced cell temperatures even during high-demand periods. Safety is addressed through an IP67-rated enclosure and an integrated aerosol-based fire suppression system. Furthermore, the AI-driven management software provides continuous monitoring of voltage and state of charge, enabling early fault detection and optimized performance.

The ES125 offers flexibility across various operational modes, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid configurations. It is specifically engineered for applications such as peak shaving, which allows businesses to reduce demand charges by optimizing energy usage. It also supports capacity expansion without necessitating expensive grid transformer upgrades and serves as a reliable backup power source during outages. The system is prepared for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) integration, allowing users to participate in energy trading programs and grid services.

As a global provider of clean energy solutions with 13 years of experience, BLUETTI has developed a strong international presence supported by a comprehensive manufacturing and service network. The company operates a 130,000-square-meter production base, holds 847 global patents, and maintains 30 subsidiaries and 22 service centers worldwide. In addition, its logistics and after-sales support are reinforced by 55 overseas warehouses, enabling efficient delivery and localized technical service across more than 120 countries and regions.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI specializes in reliable energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Leveraging its global infrastructure and engineering capabilities, the company is committed to accelerating the transition toward sustainable and decentralized energy systems worldwide.

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