Citi Executive Desi Wyatt Named Managing Director of Corporate Growth at CFP Board

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFP Board announced today that it has appointed Desi Wyatt as its new Managing Director of Corporate Growth. He is a U.S. Army veteran who brings decades of leadership experience in financial services to his new role. He succeeds Kathryn Berkenpas, CFP® who was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer.





Wyatt will work across the organization to advance strategies to build firm engagement and support business development and workforce growth. He will manage key relationships with financial services firms and collaborate across the organization to help further CFP Board’s goals to grow and diversify the profession, increasing access for Americans to competent, ethical financial planning services.

"Desi brings deep experience developing advisor talent, strong leadership across complex organizations and a clear understanding of the opportunities and workforce challenges shaping the profession," said CFP Board CEO K. Dane Snowden. "His approach to supporting advisor development and expanding access to financial planning will help strengthen the pipeline of competent, ethical financial professionals delivering trusted advice to more Americans in more communities across the country."



Wyatt has more than 25 years of leadership experience across wealth management, business strategy, operations and advisor development. He joins CFP Board from Citi, where he most recently served as Director of Field Readiness & Strategy for the U.S. Consumer Wealth business, leading initiatives focused on advisor development, career pathways, licensing and professional designation programs, workspace strategy and operational controls. Earlier in his career, Wyatt held leadership roles at SunTrust, Morgan Stanley, Genworth and GE.

“Americans, and the financial firms that serve them, are increasingly aware that CFP® professionals are the standard for holistic financial planning,” said Wyatt. “At a time when consumer and industry demand for CFP® professionals is strong and growing, I am honored and excited to help lead the effort to meet the increasing need for competent and ethical financial advice.”

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and a former Army aviator who attained the rank of Major, Wyatt earned his MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University. He is a Six Sigma Black Belt and serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Association of African American Financial Advisors (Quad A).

Based in CFP Board’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, Wyatt will report to CFP Board Chief Operating Officer Kathryn Berkenpas, CFP®. He joins the organization on May 20.

About CFP Board

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public’s benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 109,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession’s body of knowledge.

Contact

Jane Riley Jacobsen

Director of Public Relations

O: 202-379-2305

M: 703-801-5376

Email: media@cfpboard.org



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23acf572-bd07-4c8b-a38d-3fcac4472fd6