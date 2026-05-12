ALBION CROWN VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

As part of its succession planning, the Board of Albion Crown VCT PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolyn Clarke as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2026.

Carolyn is a chartered accountant and Vice-President of the Chartered Institute of Internal Auditors. She is a former partner with PwC covering external audit as well as internal audit and assurance. After a period as Country Managing Partner for PwC Mongolia, she moved into industry to become the Head of Audit, Risk and Control for Centrica plc. Since 2020 she has developed a portfolio of non-executive appointments as the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee focussed on privately owned technology companies, alongside building a boutique governance consultancy, Brave Within LLP.

Carolyn is currently Director and Audit Committee Chair of Agilyx AS and Elcogen plc. There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to 6.4.8 of the UK Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to this appointment.

Richard Glover, Chairman of the Company commented “We are delighted that Carolyn has agreed to join us and we look forward to working with her over the coming years.”

12 May 2026

For further information please contact

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850