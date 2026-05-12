AYCE Capital Acquires Leading Cybersecurity Advisory Firm to Anchor Portfolio-Wide Center of Excellence

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYCE Capital, a leading acquirer of small to medium-sized Managed Service Providers in North America, is pleased to announce its acquisition of a Canadian-based cybersecurity advisory firm (“the Firm”) recognized as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies and a trusted partner to enterprise security leaders.

This transaction establishes a dedicated cybersecurity center of excellence within AYCE that will serve every MSP in the AYCE family of companies. Cybersecurity has become one of the most consequential service categories for the customers that AYCE’s MSPs support, and bringing world-class cyber capabilities in-house ensures every portfolio company can deliver enterprise-grade protection without compromise.

The Firm specializes in Cybersecurity Advisory Services, including virtual CISO leadership, managed security operations, offensive security, and incident response. Its team has built a reputation for moving at the speed of business by delivering practical, operator-minded guidance that translates technical complexity into clear commercial outcomes. With three-year growth that has earned back-to-back recognition on a major Canadian publication’s Top Growing Companies list, the Firm has demonstrated the kind of disciplined execution AYCE looks for in a long-term partner.

Through the partnership, the Firm gains the operational backbone of the AYCE platform, including sales, finance, and vendor management support, freeing its team to focus on what they do best: solving high-stakes cybersecurity problems for clients. In return, every MSP across the AYCE portfolio gains direct access to deep cyber expertise, a managed security operations capability, and a maturity model that can be deployed across their customer bases. This is a force multiplier for the entire AYCE network.

AYCE works alongside management teams to provide capital, operational resources, and strategic guidance, giving MSPs the foundation they need to scale without sacrificing the service quality and customer trust that built their business.

“Cybersecurity is no longer just a feature of managed services. It is core to the value our MSPs deliver to their customers,” said Philip Kaczmarczyk, CEO of AYCE Capital. “This acquisition gives every company in the AYCE family access to a world-class cyber team, and it gives the Firm the platform and reach to apply their expertise at a scale that wasn’t possible before. We’re building a center of excellence that will define how the next generation of MSPs operate, and we couldn’t be more excited about what this means for our clients, our portfolio companies, and the broader AYCE platform.”

Dalton Austin

AYCE Capital

Head of Deal Origination - M&A

austin@ayce-capital.com