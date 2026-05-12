Hisense Brings Soccer Innovation to Life as Supporting Partner of FIFA Museum Exhibition at Science World

MISSISSAUGA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding on its role as the exclusive Video Assistant Referee (VAR) provider for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is excited to be a supporting partner of Soccer and Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented by the Province of British Columbia, at Science World in Vancouver during World Cup festivities.

The exhibition, making its North American premiere in Vancouver, showcases the game-changing technology and science behind “the beautiful game” — including the state-of-the-art RGB MiniLED Hisense televisions that will be viewed by FIFA officials in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Video Operating Room.

“From the pitch to the screen, technology has transformed how fans engage with soccer — and how officials call the game,” says Puneet Jain, Senior Director of Marketing and Ecommerce with Hisense Canada. “Technology has an increasingly important role in how the game is played and officiated. We’re looking forward to showcasing the Soccer and Technology exhibition and bringing these advancements directly to soccer fans during the World Cup.”

FIFA’s VAR system demands extremely high standards for display performance, including ultra-high resolution, natural and real colour accuracy and real-time responsiveness. Hisense’s advanced RGB MiniLED technology delivers ultra-high colour gamut and precise colour reproduction, enabling clear and authentic restoration of live match footage for video assistant referees.

The system, including Hisense’s elevated display technology, will be showcased as part of the Soccer and Technology from the FIFA Museum exhibit, including the UX Series — a 100-inch RGB MiniLED TV.

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum will open to the public at Science World on May 15th as Vancouver prepares to welcome the world to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. From the pitch to the broadcast booth, Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum offers a deep dive into soccer’s evolving ecosystem. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game and the Innovation Lab, exploring how evolving technology shapes the innovation, preparation, action, enjoyment and analysis of soccer games.

The North American premiere of the exhibition at Science World runs until September 7th, highlighting Vancouver's role as a global centre for culture and innovation.

For more information, please visit hisense-canada.com. Join the conversation and connect with Hisense on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @HisenseCA, using the hashtag #HisenseCanada.

About Hisense Canada

Hisense Canada, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, soundbars, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, air conditioners, washers, dryers and commercial HVAC products. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). For four consecutive years (2022–2025), Hisense has been the No. 2 best-selling TV brand in Canada*, reflecting its dedication to innovation, performance and quality. As the origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA and the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships to connect with audiences worldwide.

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Canada, unit sales for four consecutive years 2022-2025.

The FIFA Museum

The FIFA Museum is a global institution with one of the most comprehensive collections dedicated to international football. The museum celebrates the rich heritage of the beautiful game and tells the story of how world football’s governing body has developed association football worldwide, cementing its status as the world’s number one sport. Committed to sharing the magic of football, the FIFA Museum offers a wide range of attractions, audiovisual experiences, and thought-provoking exhibitions.

To find out more about the FIFA Museum, visit: https://www.fifamuseum.com/en.

About Science World

Science World is a charity that provides engaging and playful STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & design and math) learning experiences. Visitors to the iconic dome in Vancouver explore interactive, hands-on exhibits, galleries and events that nurture discovery and inspire connection with their natural, physical and built environments. Beyond the dome, outreach programs inspire students, teachers and families in every region of British Columbia through virtual and in-person visits and programs. Science World's mission is to ignite wonder and empower dreams through science and nature. And their vision is a sustainable future filled with critical thinkers, problem solvers and wonder seekers. Learn more at scienceworld.ca.

Attachment