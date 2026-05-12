Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces the 2026 StreamTV Awards Finalists

DENVER, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, today announces the finalists for the StreamTV Awards , the ultimate celebration of the visionaries and trailblazers transforming the streaming industry. StreamTV Show takes place June 16-19 in Denver, Colorado.

Finalists distinguished themselves through bold innovation, exceptional audience connection, strategic precision, strong revenue performance and transformative partnerships.

Kevin Gray, Founder, StreamTV Show and VP, Questex said, “The strength of this year’s finalists highlights just how quickly the streaming landscape is evolving. Congratulations to the outstanding leaders and companies driving the industry forward. We look forward to celebrating them at the StreamTV Show.”

The 2026 finalists:

Advertising Executive of the Year Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Spectrum Reach Lauren Benedict, VP, Global Ad Sales and Partnerships, Roku Michael Bologna, Chief Accelerator/Chief Revenue Officer, BrightLine Ying Wang, General Manager, Xumo Advertising, Xumo





Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Acquisition



Anthony Layser, Executive Director, Content Acquisitions & Programming Strategy, Xumo Patrick Courtney, Chief Business Officer, Fuse Media Takashi Nakano, Vice President of Content and Programming, Samsung TV Plus Teresa Alonso López, VP, Whale TV+





Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Distribution



Brian McGarvey, Vice President of Global Distribution & Business Development, Crunchyroll Jonathan Shrank, VP, Streaming & Content Partnerships, TheSoul Group Regina Breslin, Vice President, Global Content Distribution, Roku Stefan Van Engen, VP, Content Partnership, Acquisition, Distribution & Experience, Xumo





Emerging Leaders



Chelsea Duong, Senior Manager, Content Planning & Acquisition, Xumo Elizabeth Lehrer, Director, Global Programming Operations, Pluto TV Eric Steigelfest, CEO & Co-Founder, PurePlay AI Felipe Saltz, Associate Vice President, NBA Kate Dery, Director of Partner Growth and Management, AMC Global Media Lady Learned, Vice President, Business Operations & Planning, Xumo Mike Gould, SVP, Digital, Cineflix Rights Murphy VandeMotter, VP, Data Operations, Madhive





FAST Channel of the Year



DIRECTV Tribeca Festival Hub + FAST Channel F1 Channel Love After Lockup NBA Channel Tastemade



Innovation in Advertising Canela Media’s Club Canela Redefining Streaming Attribution: How 24i Empowered Revry with Full-Funnel Advertising Intelligence Samsung Ads Dynamic CTV Campaign Captures New Revenue for Crumbl Transmit.Live, LLC





Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution



Graphics+ from Frequency MKIO Multiview with Comcast's "Create your own Multiview" The Chosen Platform from Come and See Foundation: Delivered by Robosoft Technologies ViewLift: Scalable Intelligence at the Core of Global Content Delivery





Innovation in Monetization



Evergent Agentic Revenue Orchestration Platform New England Sports Network (NESN) The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango Transmit.Live, LLC





Innovation in User Experience



Canela Media's Club Canela Christmas Plus Movie Advent Calendar by OTT Studio SyncWords Live AI Localization The Chosen App Experience from Come and See Foundation: Designed by Robosoft Technologies





Marketing Campaign of the Year



How Spectrum Reach Introduced Show-level Transparency in Campaigns Pluto TV “The Holidays Are Brutal” Tastemade’s Hot Grill Summer Marketing Campaign Xumo x NASCAR: Driving Brand Lift Through Content, Culture, and Connection





StreamTV Impact Award



Cineverse Roku Spectrum Reach The AdGood Foundation





Streaming Platform of the Year



Crunchyroll Freely Roku Xumo Play





Technology Executive of the Year



Alex Groysman, VP of Ad Product Development, Spectrum Reach Joe Pascual, Co-Founder, CEO & CTO, dotstudioPRO Joey Monjure, SVP of Product, Frndly TV and Director, Product Management, Roku Philip Inghelbrecht, Cofounder/CEO, Tatari





The judging panel included experts from the streaming television industry.

Register to attend the StreamTV Show here .

For sponsorship opportunities contact: Scott Gruntorad or Marrysa Moyer.

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About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a market and expo - it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry's largest annual event. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Katie Williams

StreamTV Show

kwilliams@questex.com