Special Purpose Logic IC Market Size to Hit USD 16.07 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Purpose Logic IC Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Special Purpose Logic IC Market size is valued at USD 8.06 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.07 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Advanced Automotive Electronics to Boost Market Expansion Globally

In order to support the expansion of EV platforms, 5G/6G networks, and smart factory operations, automotive OEMs, telecom firms, and industrial organizations are progressively utilizing specialist ICs such programmable logic ICs, ASIC ICs, and mixed signal ICs. The acceptance of these ICs, performance results, and market expansion are being fueled by developments in low power design, AI-enabled processing, and sophisticated packaging methods.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Intel

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Texas Instruments

NVIDIA

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Micron Technology

Analog Devices

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

Sony Semiconductor Solutions

MediaTek

Huawei HiSilicon

ROHM Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Special Purpose Logic IC Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.06 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 16.07 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.20% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (Automotive, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Medical Devices, Others),

• By Logic Type (Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs), Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), Standard Logic Devices, Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLDs), Others),

• By Technology (Digital, Mixed-Signal, Analog, Others),

• By End User (Communication Equipment, Smart Home Devices, Self-Driving Cars, Industrial Robotics, Medical Electronics, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Automotive held the largest market share of 32.46% in 2025 due to the demand for advanced driver assistance systems, electric vehicle platforms, and autonomous driving. Telecommunications are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.03% during 2026–2035 due to the deployment of 5G/6G networks, expansion of data centers globally.

By Logic Type

Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs) dominated with 36.34% market share in 2025 driven by their flexibility, reconfigurability, and wide applicability in various industries, such as automotive, telecom, and industrial automation. Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.86% through 2026–2035 driven by the increased demand for high-performance, customized Application Specific Integrated Circuit-based solutions globally.

By Technology

Digital accounted for the highest market share of 61.82% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period. The segment’s growth is drive by its inherent importance in powering various automotive electronics, telecom infrastructure, and various consumer electronics.

By End User

Communication Equipment held the largest share of 26.71% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. The segment’s expansion is driven by the implementation of the next generation telecom networks, data centers, and IoT connections.

Regional Insights:

Due to the quick expansion of automotive electronics, telecom infrastructure, and industrial automation in nations, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, the market dominated the Asia Pacific region with a market share of 41.36% and the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 8.03% in Special Purpose Logic ICs.

The strong need for industrial automation, communications infrastructure, and automotive electronics drives the market in the North American region. The extensive use of AI-powered devices and defense applications, as well as increased investments in local semiconductor manufacture, are driving the region's growth.

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Recent Developments:

In July 2025 , Intel introduced new automotive-grade logic ICs, purpose-built for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and electric vehicle (EV) platforms. This launch further cemented the company's standing in the automotive electronics sector.

, Intel introduced new automotive-grade logic ICs, purpose-built for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and electric vehicle (EV) platforms. This launch further cemented the company's standing in the automotive electronics sector. In June 2025, Qualcomm expanded its Snapdragon logic IC portfolio to include specialized chips for industrial IoT and smart city infrastructure, reinforcing its dominance in telecom‑centric markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Special Purpose Logic IC Market Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends of special purpose logic ICs across automotive, telecom, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and medical device applications, along with regional demand variations and programmable vs. ASIC deployment patterns.

– helps you understand adoption trends of special purpose logic ICs across automotive, telecom, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and medical device applications, along with regional demand variations and programmable vs. ASIC deployment patterns. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate lifecycle duration, operational efficiency improvements, replacement cycles, reliability consistency, and failure rate statistics across different IC technologies and end-use industries.

– helps you evaluate lifecycle duration, operational efficiency improvements, replacement cycles, reliability consistency, and failure rate statistics across different IC technologies and end-use industries. ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY & FABRICATION INNOVATION METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in AI-enabled logic ICs, edge computing integration, advanced fabrication nodes (5nm/3nm), packaging innovations, and energy-efficient thermal management technologies.

– helps you uncover opportunities in AI-enabled logic ICs, edge computing integration, advanced fabrication nodes (5nm/3nm), packaging innovations, and energy-efficient thermal management technologies. REAL-TIME PROCESSING & LOW-LATENCY PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS – helps you analyze innovations improving latency reduction, high-speed processing, and real-time communication performance for automotive electronics, telecom infrastructure, and industrial automation systems.

– helps you analyze innovations improving latency reduction, high-speed processing, and real-time communication performance for automotive electronics, telecom infrastructure, and industrial automation systems. END-USE INDUSTRY DEMAND & MARKET PENETRATION ANALYSIS – helps you identify growth opportunities across EV platforms, 5G infrastructure, robotics, and industrial automation, supported by regional adoption trends and OEM purchasing preferences.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across EV platforms, 5G infrastructure, robotics, and industrial automation, supported by regional adoption trends and OEM purchasing preferences. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading special purpose logic IC manufacturers based on technology advancements, fabrication capabilities, product portfolios, R&D investments, and strategic partnerships.

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