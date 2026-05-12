Global Urinalysis Market Set to Reach USD 6.81 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global urinalysis market, valued at USD 4.30 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 6.81 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%, as healthcare systems intensify focus on early diagnosis, preventive care, and decentralized testing solutions.

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The market’s expansion is primarily fueled by the rising prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTIs), diabetes, liver and kidney diseases, and bladder cancer. Why is this significant? As chronic disease incidence increases globally, healthcare providers are prioritizing early detection and continuous monitoring areas where urinalysis plays a critical diagnostic role.

How is technology reshaping the urinalysis landscape?

Advancements such as automated analyzers, digital microscopy, and flow cytometry are transforming diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Innovations like automated urine sediment analyzers and laboratory-on-a-chip solutions are reducing human error while enabling faster, standardized results. Additionally, the integration of microfluidics and mobile-based diagnostics is expected to unlock new, cost-effective testing applications in the near future.

When and where is demand accelerating most rapidly?

The growing geriatric population worldwide more susceptible to chronic kidney disease and UTIs is significantly increasing the need for routine urine testing. Simultaneously, the rise of point-of-care (POC) testing is enabling diagnostics beyond traditional laboratory settings, supporting home healthcare and improving accessibility.

However, what challenges could impact market scalability?

High capital investment requirements and a global shortage of skilled laboratory technicians continue to constrain growth. Regulatory complexities, particularly in the US and Europe, are also intensifying, requiring manufacturers to navigate stringent compliance frameworks and frequent device approval processes.

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Who are the key players shaping competitive dynamics?

The market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on innovation, partnerships, and geographic expansion. Major participants include Siemens Healthineers AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and QuidelOrtho Corporation, among others.

Strategic developments highlight a strong push toward innovation and operational expansion. For instance, companies are investing in automated urinalysis solutions, expanding distribution networks, and entering long-term research collaborations to enhance diagnostic capabilities and market reach.

From a segment perspective, consumables dominated the market in 2023 due to their recurring demand in routine testing. Meanwhile, disease screening emerged as the leading application, driven by the global shift toward preventive healthcare and early-stage diagnosis. Regionally, North America led the market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and strong adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies.

Why does this matter for decision-makers today?

The convergence of aging populations, chronic disease prevalence, and rapid diagnostic innovation is reshaping healthcare delivery models. Organizations that invest in scalable, automated, and decentralized urinalysis solutions are positioned to capture significant value in this evolving ecosystem.

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