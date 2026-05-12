PressReader renews its agreement with The Economist and expands access to corporate and government institutions in new regions





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PressReader, the world’s leading digital platform for newspapers, magazines, books and more, today announced the renewal and expansion of its agreement with The Economist.

The existing agreement, which makes PressReader the exclusive provider of the digital replica edition of The Economist for public libraries, hotels, healthcare facilities and transportation companies, has been renewed for a further five years.

Meanwhile, an expansion to the agreement makes the title available to corporate and government institutions across Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa for the first time. For government institutions in these regions, PressReader is the exclusive provider of the digital replica edition.

The expanded access means corporate and government institutions in these regions can now provide their teams with seamless access to The Economist alongside thousands of other trusted newspapers and magazines from around the world, including The Guardian, Foreign Affairs Magazine and Le Figaro, to support research, strategic planning and confident decision-making.

“The Economist is one of the most trusted and sought-after sources of global insight and analysis in the world,” said Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader. “We’re delighted to renew our existing agreement. Plus, by making this exceptional journalism available to corporate and government institutions in new regions, alongside thousands of other quality publications, we’re empowering more teams to stay abreast of current global affairs and make informed, balanced decisions.”

Like other titles in PressReader’s catalog, The Economist is available as a full digital replica edition, preserving its cover-to-cover experience with original images, layout and editorial context. New issues are available immediately on the PressReader platform and can be accessed on a user’s preferred device, anytime and anywhere.

To learn more about PressReader, visit: https://about.pressreader.com/

About PressReader

PressReader delivers the world’s best journalism, storytelling and entertainment from around the globe in an engaging digital experience.

Since 1999, the company has pioneered digital content curation and distribution. Today, PressReader partners with more than 1,500 of the world’s top publishers to provide over 8,400 newspapers and magazines from 120 countries and in 60 languages. The platform also includes a collection of over 275,000 eBooks and a selection of puzzles and games. Through partnerships with more than 12,000 organizations worldwide, including libraries, hotels, airlines, cruise ships and healthcare facilities, PressReader helps people discover quality information and engaging content, wherever they are. Individual subscriptions are also available, giving readers unlimited access from anywhere.

PressReader also supports publishers through PressReader Editions+, a full suite of white-label publishing solutions to turn content into premium digital experiences quickly and simply.

Media Contact

Garry Astle

media@pressreader.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56ab3a88-762b-47eb-b49f-b23ebb890409