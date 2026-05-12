Human Liver Model Market Analysis Report 2026: Rising Shift from 2D to Advanced 3D and Ex Vivo Models and Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Liver Model Market: 2026 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human liver model market value in 2024 stood at US$1.64 billion, and is projected to reach US$3.81 billion by 2030. The global human liver model market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.03%, during the forecast period of 2025-2030.



The global human liver model market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of liver diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/MASLD), alcoholic liver disease (ALD), viral hepatitis, and liver cancer. This growing demand is further propelled by advancements in organ printing technologies like 3D bioprinting, organ-on-a-chip platforms, and organoids, which allow for the creation of more physiologically relevant and predictive human liver models compared to traditional 2D cell cultures or animal models.

Additionally, a strong emphasis on reducing reliance on animal testing due to ethical concerns and the inherent species differences that often lead to inaccurate drug safety and efficacy predictions in humans, significantly boosts the adoption of human-derived liver models. Finally, the increasing demand for therapeutic drugs for liver cancer and other liver conditions, coupled with the high costs and failure rates associated with conventional drug discovery, incentivizes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to invest in these advanced models for more efficient drug screening, toxicity testing, and personalized medicine approaches.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type: According to the report, based on product type, the global human liver model market can be divided into two segments: 2D human liver model and 3D human liver model.

2D human liver model segment is further segmented based on product as cell lines and primary human hepatocytes and 3D human liver model segment is bifurcated as liver-on-a-chip, organoids, spheroids and 3D bio printed tissues. 2D human liver model segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 primarily due to its cost-effectiveness, simplicity, and well-established protocols. Many researchers still rely on 2D models for high-throughput screening and initial drug toxicity testing, where their efficiency and reliability provided a practical solution despite their limitations in fully replicating in vivo conditions.

However, the 3D human liver model segment is expected to grow the fastest because these models offer significantly enhanced physiological relevance, better mimicking the complex architecture, cell-cell interactions, and metabolic functions of a real human liver compared to 2D cultures. This improved accuracy leads to more reliable predictions in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and disease modeling, reducing late-stage drug failures and the need for animal testing.

As technologies like 3D bioprinting and organ-on-a-chip mature and become more accessible, their capacity for higher throughput and scalability is also increasing, making them increasingly attractive for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking more predictive and human-relevant research tools.

North America human liver model market enjoyed the highest market share in 2024 due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and a favorable regulatory environment supporting advanced preclinical testing. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected for the fastest growth driven by increasing investments in medical research, a burgeoning biotech industry, rising prevalence of liver diseases, and improving healthcare infrastructure across the region.



By Application: According to the report, based on application, the global human liver model market can be divided into four segments: ADME Studies, toxicology testing, disease modeling and others.

ADME segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 because these studies are critical and often mandated early steps in drug development. By using human liver models for ADME studies, pharmaceutical companies can more accurately simulate human physiological conditions, allowing them to filter out unsuitable drug candidates earlier in the costly and time-consuming drug discovery pipeline, thereby saving significant resources and accelerating drug development.

Meanwhile, the toxicology testing segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecasted period, driven by rising concern about drug-induced liver injury (DILI) and other organ toxicities, leading to increased demand for robust preclinical models that can accurately predict adverse effects in humans. Secondly, stricter regulatory guidelines worldwide are pushing pharmaceutical companies to conduct more comprehensive and reliable toxicity assessments earlier in the drug development pipeline. Finally, the limitations and ethical concerns associated with traditional animal testing are driving a shift towards more human-relevant in vitro models, like the advanced 3D liver models, for more accurate and predictive toxicology screens.



By End-use: According to the report, the global human liver model market is bifurcated into three types of end-uses: pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic and research institutes.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment acquired the majority share in the global human liver model market in 2024 because they are the primary drivers of drug discovery and development. These companies heavily rely on human liver models for crucial preclinical studies, including assessing drug metabolism (ADME), evaluating drug-drug interactions, and, most importantly, identifying potential hepatotoxicity. The ability of these models to more accurately predict human physiological responses, thereby reducing costly failures in later clinical trial stages, makes them indispensable tools for pharmaceutical and biotech firms striving for efficient and safer drug development.

However, CROs are projected for the fastest growth as pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly outsource R&D to leverage specialized expertise, advanced technologies, and cost efficiencies. This allows them to accelerate drug development and manage resources more effectively without the need for significant in-house investment in complex human liver model platforms.



Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:



The global human liver model market currently presents a moderately fragmented competitive landscape, although it is showing clear signs of moving towards consolidation, particularly within its more technologically advanced segments. The fragmentation stems from rapid pace of innovation in tissue engineering, microfluidics, and stem cell biology continually giving rise to new biotech startups. Regional market differences and the significant contributions from academic research also contribute to this distributed competitive environment.

However, consolidation is evident in the dominance of a few key players in the cutting-edge 3D model segments (like InSphero, CN Bio Innovations, and Emulate), who possess strong patent portfolios and are often preferred partners for large pharmaceutical companies. This trend is further driven by strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and increasing partnerships, as larger entities seek to integrate specialized technologies and expertise.

The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as adoption of new technologies, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. For instance, In February 2025, CN Bio launched the PhysioMimix DILI assay kit: Human 24, an all-in-one kit providing rapid access to their FDA-recognized human Drug-Induced Liver Injury (DILI) assay. This kit streamlines workflows and allows users to assess up to eight conditions simultaneously, leveraging their highly functional and metabolically active liver microphysiological system (MPS).

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Liver Diseases

Growing Demand for Alternatives to Animal Testing

Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Growing Investment in Liver Research

The Growing Need for Early Drug Toxicity Diagnosis

Challenges

High Cost of Liver Models

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Market Trends

Integration of AI and Machine Learning

Advancements in Organ Printing and Tissue Engineering Technologies

Shift from 2D to Advanced 3D and Ex Vivo Models

Rise of Hybrid and In Silico Models

Key Players of Global Human Liver Model Market

Organovo Holdings

InSphero

BioIVT LLC

Emulate Inc.

MatTek

Mimetas

CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

Cyfuse Biomedical KK

Corning Incorporated

Pheonix Bio

Stemcell Technologies

Pandorum Technologies

Kirkstall Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b378l6

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