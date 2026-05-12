Geely Auto Unveils 2025 ESG Report: Surpasses Carbon Reduction Goals and Joins Global Top Tier in ESG

HONG KONG, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (00175.HK) officially released its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details how Geely Auto has deeply integrated its six core strategic pillars throughout the year: Climate Neutrality, Nature Positive, Inclusive Development, Comprehensive Safety, Digital & Intelligent Innovation, and Governance & Ethics.

Bolstered by its Full-Domain AI and Full-Domain Safety technology systems, alongside a green upgrading of its industrial chain, the company achieved a 25.5% reduction in full life-cycle carbon emissions per vehicle in 2025 compared to the 2020 baseline. This accomplishment not only surpassed the original 25% reduction target but also marked a 9.1% YoY decrease. At the same time, the automaker saw its new energy vehicle (NEV) sales surge by 90% YoY to reach 1.688 million units. Furthermore, Geely Auto solidified its sustainable development framework by securing 15 national-level green factory certifications and 12 zero-waste factory certifications.

Driven by its outstanding and systematic ESG initiatives, Geely Auto has earned widespread acclaim from authoritative rating agencies, firmly establishing itself as the ESG benchmark among Chinese automakers. In a historic breakthrough, the company was selected for the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 (Global Edition) for the first time. As the only Chinese automaker to receive this distinction, Geely Auto has successfully ascended to the top tier of the global automotive manufacturing industry in terms of ESG performance.

Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group, stated, “We will steadily advance toward the long-term goal of ‘achieving carbon neutrality by 2045,’ drive collaborative advancement and win-win outcomes across the entire value chain, and continuously build a safe, green, and sustainable automotive industry ecosystem.”

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. A part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

Geely Auto achieved cumulative sales of 3,024,567 units in 2025, exceeding the full-year sales target with a year-on-year growth of 39%. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 1,687,767 units, a year-on-year increase of 90%.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com