FG Communities Completes Acquisition of Community in Hendersonville

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition of a manufactured housing community located in Hendersonville, NC.

Set in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hendersonville is a town known for its four beautiful seasons, brick-paved Main Street, apple orchards, and small-town feel. The community sits just minutes from downtown with easy access to I-26, putting residents about 25 miles south of Asheville, and a short drive from DuPont State Recreational Forest and Pisgah National Forest.

The mild climate and quality of life have made Hendersonville a magnet for retirees and remote workers. With new housing in short supply, it has become one of Western North Carolina's most sought-after markets. This community offers residents an affordable place to proudly call home.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, said, "This community is a great fit as we know Western NC very well. Hendersonville is a town with steady growth, a strong local economy, and a real need for affordable housing. We look forward to improving this community for the people who call it home."

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 86 properties with over 3,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities is committed to improving quality of life and preserving affordable housing for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities