INVITATION/Media Briefing - Work, Inspections and Studies on the Québec Bridge: An Update from JCCBI

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) invites media representatives to a briefing where we will provide a progress report on the work, inspections and studies carried out since 2025 on the Québec Bridge, in addition to offering a preview of activities planned for 2026.

WHAT Media briefing WHEN 10:30 a.m. on May 14, 2026 WHERE Quai des Cageux

2795 Champlain Boulevard, Québec City

Parking available on the opposite side of Champlain Boulevard WHO Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer, JCCBI

Raphaël Lavoie, Senior Director, Projects, JCCBI

Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications, JCCBI

RSVP Email: Contact Us form



About JCCBI

As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978 that is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. The Corporation manages, maintains and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional and aesthetically pleasing, both today and in the future.

For more information

Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications

Telephone: 450-651-8771

Email: Contact Us form