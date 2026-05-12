Joint Replacement Devices Market Research Report 2026 with Analyst Recommendations - Integrating Smart Implants Technology & Investments in High-Performance Materials for Joint Implants

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Joint Replacement Devices Market (2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyses the Joint Replacement Devices Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).



The global joint replacement devices market has witnessed robust growth over the past decade, driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of Orthopedic disorders and an aging global population.



The market's expansion is fueled by several key drivers. The global rise in the geriatric population, particularly in high-income and emerging economies, has increased the demand for joint replacement surgeries.



In parallel, technological advancements - including 3D-printed implants, robotic-assisted surgery, and smart prosthetics - are enhancing surgical precision and patient outcomes.



Moreover, the growing availability of reimbursement coverage, along with improvements in healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, is broadening access to these procedures.

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Joint Replacement Devices Market

Company Profiles

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Smith and Nephew PLC

Arthrex Inc.

Corin Group

Symbios Orthopedie SA

Vilex LLC

Restor3D

Exactech, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Integrating Smart Implants Technology in Joint Replacement Devices

2.2 Investment in High-Performance Materials for Joint Implants



3. Global Joint Replacement Devices Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Joint Replacement Devices Market

3.2 Hip replacement surgery, 2011, 2019 and 2021 in OECD Countries

3.3 Knee replacement surgery, 2011, 2019 and 2021 (or nearest year) in selected OECD Countries

3.4 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market: Market Value Assessment

3.7 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Technique

3.7.1 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique Overview

3.7.2 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Attractiveness Index, by Technique

3.7.3 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Traditional Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Minimally Invasive Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Computer Assisted Surgery, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Segmentation: by Product Type

3.8.1 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product Type Overview

3.8.2 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Attractiveness Index, by Product Type

3.8.3 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Knee Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Hip Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Shoulder Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Ankle Replacement Devices, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.7 Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size, by Other Product Types, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Joint Replacement Devices Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cojmhd

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