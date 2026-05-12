Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

 | Source: Novo Nordisk A/S Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 12 May 2026 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse. The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonCaroline Munk Esbjerg 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusClosely associated person to Karsten Munk Knudsen, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionShares received as gift   
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.3050  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

50 shares
DKK 14,715		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-05-07 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonSofie Munk Esbjerg 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusClosely associated person to Karsten Munk Knudsen, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionShares received as gift  
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 294.2550  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

50 shares
DKK 14,712.50		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-05-07 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, FacebookInstagramXLinkedIn and YouTube

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

 		Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

 
Investors: 
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050 nvno@novonordisk.com		Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

 
Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com

 		Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

 
Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
axeu@novonordisk.com

 		Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com

 
Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
mbbz@novonordisk.com

 		Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

 

Company announcement No 31 / 2026

Attachment


Attachments

CA260512-insider-trading
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 