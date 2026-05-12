Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 12 May 2026 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse. The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Caroline Munk Esbjerg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated person to Karsten Munk Knudsen, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Shares received as gift c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.30 50 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



50 shares

DKK 14,715 e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Sofie Munk Esbjerg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated person to Karsten Munk Knudsen, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Shares received as gift c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 294.25 50 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



50 shares

DKK 14,712.50 e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube

Contacts for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com



Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050 nvno@novonordisk.com Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com





Company announcement No 31 / 2026

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