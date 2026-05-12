Cancer Vaccine Market Research Report 2026 with Analyst Recommendations - Leveraging AI and Bioinformatics for Precision Development & Fast-Track and Orphan Drug Designations - Global Forecast to 2031

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Vaccine Market (2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cancer Vaccine Market is driven by innovations in immuno-oncology, increased prevalence of cancer, and growing investment in personalized medicine and biologics.



Preventative vaccines continue to dominate market share, particularly due to the success of HPV vaccination campaigns and government-supported immunization initiatives. Therapeutic vaccines are also witnessing increased adoption owing to advances in precision immunotherapy and their potential to treat a broad range of cancers by stimulating the patient's immune response.



From a technology perspective, Recombinant Vaccines hold a major share in the market, fueled by their high efficacy, safety profile, and increasing R&D activities. Other emerging platforms such as viral vector-based and DNA-based vaccines are gaining traction, especially in clinical development pipelines.



Regionally, Americas leads the market, attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and strong regulatory support for vaccine development. However, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rising cancer incidence, increasing healthcare expenditure, and expanding biotechnology capabilities in countries such as China and India.

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Cancer Vaccine Market

Company Profiles

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

GSK plc

Moderna, Inc.

BioNTech SE

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Gritstone bio, Inc.

Nouscom S.r.l.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Leveraging AI and Bioinformatics for Precision Cancer Vaccine Development

2.2 Pursue Fast-Track and Orphan Drug Designations



3. Global Cancer Vaccine Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Cancer Vaccine Market

3.2 Prevalence and Incidence of Total cancers, Worldwide

3.3 Global Cancer Vaccination Coverage

3.4 Global Cancer Vaccine Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Cancer Vaccine Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Cancer Vaccine Market: Market Value Assessment

3.7 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Segmentation: by Type

3.7.1 Global Cancer Vaccine Market, by Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index, by Type

3.7.3 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Preventative, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Therapeutic, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Segmentation: by Technology Type

3.8.1 Global Cancer Vaccine Market, by Technology Type Overview

3.8.2 GlobalCancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index, by Technology Type

3.8.3 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Recombinant Vaccine, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Viral Vector and DNA Cancer Vaccines, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Other Technologies, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Cancer Vaccine Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9w0dk

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