$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Merger—TALK, LSTA, NSA, and KALV

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) related to its sale to Universal Health Services, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Talkspace shareholders will be entitled to receive $5.25 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for May 29, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/talkspace-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTA) related to its sale to Kuva Labs, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Lisata shareholders are expected to receive $4.00 per share in cash, and one non-transferable contingent value right entitling Lisata shareholders to receive potential payments under certain conditions.



ACT NOW. The Tender Offer expires on May 29, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/lisata-therapeutics-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) related to its sale to Public Storage. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, National Storage shareholders are expected to receive 0.14 of a share of Public Storage common stock or partnership units for each National Storage share or unit.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/national-storage-affiliates-trust/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) related to its sale to Chiesi Group. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, KalVista shareholders are expected to receive $27.00 per share in cash.



Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/kalvista-pharmaceuticals-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341