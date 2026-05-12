Monaco Secures $50 Million in Series B Funding to Grow AI-Powered Sales Platform Amid Strong Customer Demand

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaco , the AI-native sales platform, today announced a $50 million Series B funding round led by Benchmark. The company will use the funding to continue scaling its platform and team, after bringing on hundreds of customers during its public beta. This round follows Monaco’s launch from stealth in February, and brings its total funding to more than $85M. Returning investors Founders Fund and Human Capital are tripling down with their participation.

Since launching, Monaco has seen surging demand, establishing itself as the leader in the AI-powered sales category. Its differentiator is a combination of full, end-to-end support and AI-enabled automations, backed by a proven sales methodology. The result is accelerated revenue growth for startups.

“From our first look at the product it was clear to us that Monaco is being built by a team that deeply understands the problem and the customer,” said Jack Altman, General Partner at Benchmark. “Sam has been one of the most pivotal sales leaders in Silicon Valley, and knows better than anyone what matters to customers. The team they’ve built has an incredible level of ambition and execution, and we believe the future of sales will be defined by Monaco.”

A unified platform for the entire sales motion

Monaco replaces fragmented legacy systems, including traditional CRMs and disconnected point solutions, with a single, unified platform that supports the entire sales motion—from prospecting and demand generation, to pipeline management and revenue conversion. By combining AI and autonomous agents, Monaco automates much of the manual sales work traditionally required to build and scale pipelines. The platform continuously builds total addressable market (TAM), executes outbound, captures and enriches interactions, and advances deals without manual input. The result is revenue growth without the traditional overhead costs.

“Since coming out of stealth, we’ve seen strong demand from the most promising startups, who are looking to automate the grunt work of sales,” said Sam Blond, founder and CEO of Monaco. “Customers are seeing real results. This investment is a clear validation of both the momentum and the impact we’re delivering.”

With a white-glove onboarding process and support from forward-deployed sales experts, Monaco customers begin seeing impact within days, including meeting generation and pipeline creation, freeing up bandwidth for the high-value, personal interactions that close deals.

Monaco is currently in public beta, with general availability coming soon.

About Monaco

Monaco is the AI-powered sales platform of the future, helping startups automate their sales motion and accelerate revenue growth. As an AI-native, end-to-end tool, Monaco covers everything from prospecting to demand gen to converting revenue, replacing today’s patchwork of sales tools with a single solution. Empowered with AI agents, Monaco automates the process of identifying and engaging with promising leads, so that you can focus on closing deals. GTM best practices are built into the system’s recommendations, giving you an expert copilot to supercharge the sales process.

Backed by leading investors, including Benchmark, Founders Fund, Human Capital, Alt Cap, Mantis, Saga VC, Garry Tan, Neil Mehta, and John and Patrick Collison, Monaco helps startups take their sales to the next level. Visit monaco.com to learn more.