Associa Names Theresa Beers Branch President of T-Square Properties

BOTHELL, Wash., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest residential community management company has announced the promotion of Theresa Beers to branch president of T-Square Properties in Washington state.

Beers brings nearly two decades of experience with T-Square Properties, along with a strong background in operations, business management and association management. She began her career in the buying offices of a large retail department store, where she built a foundation in business operations before joining T-Square Properties on what was originally intended to be a short-term bookkeeping assignment. Over the last 18 years, Beers has grown alongside the company, helping create its association management branch and later serving as department director and vice president.

“Theresa’s promotion reflects not only her long-standing commitment to T-Square Properties, but also the trust she has earned through years of dedicated service, steady leadership and meaningful contributions to the company’s growth,” said Scott Hubbard, regional vice president at Associa. “We are excited to see her step into this role and look forward to the impact she will make within her new role as branch president.”

As branch president, Beers will oversee branch operations, support client partnerships and help guide continued growth for T-Square Properties. Her leadership experience and deep understanding of the business will be instrumental in strengthening service delivery and advancing the company’s commitment to the communities it serves.

“Theresa has been a dedicated leader within T-Square Properties and has continually demonstrated leadership that drives results,” said Brad Wells, senior regional vice president at Associa. “Her deep industry expertise, unwavering dedication to clients and collaborative leadership approach position her perfectly for success as branch president.”

Beers’ promotion reflects Associa’s commitment to recognizing leaders who bring operational expertise, client-focused service and a deep understanding of the communities they support. In her new role, she will help guide T-Square Properties into its next chapter while continuing to deliver meaningful value to clients and residents across Washington state.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com