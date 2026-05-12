Maya Mobile Launches Travelmode eSIM for Frictionless Global Connectivity at the Tap of a Button

MIAMI, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maya Mobile , the eSIM technology disrupter simplifying global travel connectivity, today announced the launch of TravelMode, a first-of-its-kind eSIM app solution that fundamentally alters how jet-setters stay connected across 165 countries globally with unlimited data. This simple, one-time installation eSIM topples legacy data plans and per-trip options to create an at-ready second SIM on users’ phones: dormant when they’re home and instantly connected with a single toggle when they travel abroad.

With TravelMode, the days of swapping SIMs, downloading a new eSIM plan in every country, and per-trip data plans are over. Users can spend more time enjoying their vacation or planning their business meeting, knowing they will always be connected and never run out of data, all for $3.33 per day while in use. Simply toggle ON when the service is needed, and OFF when global connectivity is not necessary.

“Our vision has always been to create the most seamless and stress-free roaming experience, which is what sets Maya Mobile apart,” said Dan Fry, founder and CEO of Maya Mobile. “With TravelMode, we are taking this vision a step further by introducing the most convenient eSIM for world travel, with possibly the best international coverage that is available today.”

The launch of TravelMode comes at a time when globetrotters are more dependent on connectivity than ever before. The limitations of traditional eSIM models have become increasingly clear, with an evolution primed to help everyone enjoy a simpler travel experience, free of the friction the industry created.

Download Maya Mobile on the Apple App Store and Google Play today, and turn TravelMode ON to experience the future of travel connectivity.

For more information on Maya Mobile, visit https://maya.net .

About Maya Mobile

Maya Mobile makes global travel connectivity simple and accessible through disruptive eSIM technology. The company is dedicated to ensuring global connectivity is easily accessible and affordable for everyone. Maya Mobile removes the barriers traditionally associated with traveling, ensuring users stay effortlessly connected wherever they go. Learn more at maya.net .

Media Contact:

Nicole Curro

nicole@carvecomms.com