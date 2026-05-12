Beezie Brings Tokenized Collectibles to Solana





BOSTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beezie, the collectibles marketplace that tokenizes physical graded cards, sealed products, sneakers, and other collectibles into instantly tradable digital assets, today announced it will expand its platform to the Solana ecosystem in Q2 2026.

Beezie’s full product suite, including its Claw Machines , marketplace , and vaulting infrastructure, first launched on Flow and later expanded to Base, where it reached $100 million in volume. The platform is now coming to Solana as part of its broader multichain strategy, making Beezie accessible to collectors on the chains they already use.

Beezie enters Solana with established onchain activity and demonstrated real collector participation. The platform has processed 540,000+ claw pulls and executed 530,000+ instant buyback swaps, a ~90% buyback rate designed to keep liquidity circulating within the platform. Graded items are authenticated by PSA, BGS, or CGC, with all inventory secured in institutional-grade vaults and available for physical redemption anywhere in the world. Thousands of collectors, many of whom were new to crypto, have already redeemed and shipped items through the platform.

“Beezie was built on a simple belief: collecting should feel fun again, ownership should be real, and liquidity should be instant. Our goal is to touch every single person onchain and bring millions more with them,” said Andrea Miele, CEO of Beezie. “Solana is where the next wave of collectors will find us, and we’re bringing our proven collectibles experience and introducing new verticals, such as luxury goods.”

The Product Behind the Platform

Beezie’s product is live, with authenticated inventory secured through institutional-grade third-party custody and active collector participation across chains.

Since expanding to Base, Beezie has crossed $100 million in volume and reached $142M ARR. The platform’s flagship feature is the Claw Machine , a 24/7 arcade-style experience where collectors pay $30 to $500 per pull for curated inventory, including graded Pokémon cards, sealed TCG boxes, One Piece slabs, sneakers, Labubus, and memorabilia. Every pull has transparent odds, runs in real time, and can be verified onchain. Beezie’s SWAP lets users instantly trade any pull for up to 90% of fair market value within a 15-minute window. That introduces a defined liquidity floor on eligible pulls. To date, Beezie has processed 540,000+ pulls and 530,000+ swaps. The structure is designed to recycle liquidity back into the ecosystem.

The Marketplace operates peer-to-peer. Listed items are authenticated, graded by PSA, BGS, or CGC where applicable, and secured via third-party vaulting. Ownership transfers digitally while the physical asset stays in storage until redemption, which reduces settlement friction and counterparty exposure. Beezie ships globally with full insurance.

Beezie recently launched the Points Vault , a new feature that gives platform points real utility. Collectors earn points through daily check-ins, claw plays, swaps, and marketplace activity, then redeem them during limited-time Vault openings for rewards, including discount codes, free Claw pulls, graded cards, and sealed products.

"The Points Vault rewards collectors who have been with us since day one. We want to give back to our community in more meaningful ways, turning platform activity into real products like grails, sealed boxes, and free pulls," said Pratik Kadam, Chief Product Officer at Beezie.

Beezie is backed by Moonrock Capital, Devmons, Legendary, Techstars, and Adam Cochran, with early investment from Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs.

Why Solana

Solana processes over 3,000 transactions per second at a fraction of a cent per transaction, making it one of the highest-throughput chains in production. Daily active addresses regularly exceed 2 million, and the chain has become the default for consumer-facing crypto products across payments, gaming, and DePIN.

The collectibles vertical is already moving onchain, and Solana is where the liquidity sits. Over $150 million in tokenized trading card volume has traded on the chain in the past year alone, and the category is growing week over week. For a platform like Beezie that processes 540,000+ claw pulls and runs a peer-to-peer marketplace with real inventory, settlement speed and transaction cost matter at every layer.

Beezie enters Solana with a live product generating $142M ARR, and a collector base that is already active across chains. Beezie’s expansion strategy has always been built around one principle: meeting collectors where they are — whether on Flow, Base, Solana, or Web2. As a result, the door gets wider for every collector onchain and offchain.

“Solana is where the next wave of collectors will find us, and we are bringing our proven collectibles experience and introducing exciting new verticals, such as luxury goods,” said Andrea Miele, CEO of Beezie.

Alongside the Solana expansion, Beezie is introducing luxury goods as a new onchain collectible category. Beezie is also taking the collector experience offline at the Beezie Card Show in Korea on May 16–17, 2026, which brings together traditional card vendors, Web3 communities, including the Solana ecosystem, and casual collectors under one roof in Suwon. The event features a live physical claw machine activation, exclusive drops, and on-site Beezie experiences, marking a new chapter in how Beezie brings onchain collecting into the physical world.

“Solana was built for consumer-scale applications. We welcome Beezie to the Solana ecosystem – the platform brings dedicated users, significant trading volume, and a collector experience that works at the speed traders expect.” – Pedro Miranda, Head of Consumer, Solana Foundation.

The Bigger Picture

Market Decipher estimates the collectibles industry at over $496 billion and growing at an estimated 7.4% CAGR, with projections reaching $535 to $628 billion by 2031. The trading card market alone hit $7.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $16.9 billion by 2035. Gen Z drives 56% of all collectibles spending.

Pokémon cards have outpaced the S&P 500 by 3,000% over the past 20 years, based on market tracking data highlighted by Goldin. Logan Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator card sold through Goldin auctions for $16.5 million in February 2026, up from $5.275 million in 2021. A complete 1st Edition Pokémon Base Set in PSA 10 went for $911,629 in late 2025, a 660% increase from its 2020 valuation. Sealed vintage products across categories have shown 22% compound annual growth over 25 years.

Most of this market continues to settle through eBay listings, in-person meetups, and manual processes. Tokenized real-world assets are scaling. Consumer crypto infrastructure has matured to the point where blockchain is invisible to the end user. Beezie sits where all three meet, making physical collectibles liquid onchain with institutional-grade custody.

About Beezie

Beezie is a marketplace for collectors and resellers of high-value graded collectibles, including Pokémon slabs, sealed boxes, One Piece cards, sneakers, and select high-value collectibles. The platform tokenizes physical items, vaults them through institutional-grade secure storage, and enables instant global trading. Beezie is backed by Techstars, Moonrock Capital, and counts Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs, as an early investor. For more information, visit beezie.com .

Important notice: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any tokens or other assets. Any functionality, timing, and availability may change. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Media Contact

Dwee Chuan: dwee@beezie.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4b63483-5b38-4552-ae02-943f7aca91cf