Geotab Establishes Engineering Center in Metro Detroit

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation, video and asset tracking solutions, has officially opened a new engineering center in metro Detroit Michigan, strengthening its presence at the heart of the North American automotive industry. The facility, located at 31435 Stephenson Highway, will create up to 40 engineering roles over the next several years.

The new facility serves as a dedicated product development and innovation hub. Engineering teams based in Metro Detroit will develop next-generation connected transportation solutions that help fleet organizations make smarter, and more cost efficient data driven decisions. Proximity to Geotab's key OEM partners including Ford, GM, and Stellantis enables faster iteration and tighter collaboration with the companies reshaping the future of transportation.

The opening was celebrated alongside Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and local leaders from Oakland County and Madison Heights.

“Michigan is open for business and on the move,” said Governor Whitmer. “Geotab’s new engineering center of excellence will create good-paying jobs researching and developing new technologies that keep people safe on the road and help businesses improve efficiency. We’re working hard to help companies expand, develop their next great idea, and hire skilled workers right here in Michigan. Let’s keep getting it done.”

The center is supported by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) through the Michigan Business Development Program, and has been welcomed by Oakland County, the Detroit Regional Partnership, and the Madison Heights Community & Economic Development office.

"Geotab keeps tabs on the wheels that make the world go around. They are demonstrating the power of innovation to drive efficiency, smart data-gathering and safety for fleet operators like the U.S. Postal Service. Geotab's growth in our state is proof that if you have an idea to make vehicles (or anything else) better, you can make it in Michigan," said Quentin L. Messer Jr., CEO of the MEDC.

“This engineering center in metro Detroit puts us at the center of the automotive ecosystem - closer to our partners and customers, Michigan's world-class engineering talent drawn from institutions such as the University of Michigan, Michigan State and other top learning institutions, making it a natural home for Geotab's next phase of growth" said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab.

Geotab's global platform connects more than 6 million vehicles, processing 100 billion data points daily, and serves 100,000 customers worldwide supporting some of the world’s largest fleets including the U.S. Federal Government, the United States Postal Service (USPS), and logistics and transportation companies.

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About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in intelligent operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government, Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and 700 +partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a single system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable world in motion.

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