United States Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Industry Report 2026 with Analyst Recommendations - Technological Innovation and Expansion into Emerging Sectors & Customized Solutions

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States MEWP Market (2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States has been experiencing a significant construction boom in recent years, driven by population growth, urbanization, and demand for residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. MEWPs play a crucial role in construction projects by providing safe and efficient access for workers to elevated work areas such as building facades, ceilings, and structural elements. Moreover, government investments in infrastructure projects further contribute to the demand for MEWPs across various sectors.



Infrastructure development initiatives often involve large-scale construction projects such as roadways, highways, airports, railways, and public transportation systems. MEWPs are indispensable tools for construction crews, allowing them to access elevated work areas such as bridge decks, overpasses, and building facades safely and efficiently. The demand for MEWPs in the construction sector is closely linked to the pace and scale of infrastructure development projects across the country.

Moreover, bridges are critical components of the nation's infrastructure network and require regular maintenance, repairs, and inspections to ensure structural integrity and safety. MEWPs are commonly used for bridge maintenance tasks such as painting, cleaning, welding, and structural repairs, as they provide access to hard-to-reach areas under bridges and elevated spans. The ongoing maintenance and repair need of bridges contribute to sustained demand for MEWPs in the United States.



Modern MEWPs are equipped with advanced safety systems such as tilt sensors, overload protection, fall arrest systems, and proximity sensors, which significantly reduce the risk of accidents and injuries in the workplace. These safety features not only protect workers but also ensure compliance with stringent regulatory requirements, driving the demand for MEWPs among safety-conscious businesses. Technological advancements have led to the development of more efficient and productive MEWPs.

Features such as self-levelling platforms, telescopic booms, and articulating arms enable operators to access elevated work areas quickly and with precision, reducing setup time and increasing productivity. Additionally, innovations such as dual-fuel engines, regenerative braking systems, and advanced control systems enhance fuel efficiency and operational performance, further boosting the appeal of MEWPs for businesses seeking to maximize efficiency and reduce costs.



Additionally, Advancements in automation and remote operation technology have revolutionized the way MEWPs are controlled and operated. Some modern MEWPs are equipped with remote control systems that allow operators to manoeuvre the platform from a safe distance, reducing the need for manual intervention and minimizing exposure to hazardous environments. Furthermore, automated features such as self-levelling platforms, automatic boom positioning, and obstacle detection systems enhance operator safety and ease of use, making MEWPs more accessible and appealing to a wider range of users.



The rental market offers businesses and contractors the flexibility to access a wide range of MEWPs on-demand, without the need for long-term commitments or ownership. Rental agreements allow companies to scale their fleet size based on project requirements, ensuring they have the right equipment available when needed. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for businesses with fluctuating workloads or seasonal demand patterns, driving demand for rental MEWPs across various industries.



Renting MEWPs instead of purchasing them outright can be more cost-effective for businesses, especially for short-term or occasional use. Rental fees are typically lower than the upfront cost of purchasing a new MEWP, allowing companies to allocate their capital more efficiently and invest in other areas of their business. Additionally, renting eliminates expenses related to maintenance, repairs, storage, and depreciation, further enhancing cost-effectiveness and driving demand for rental MEWPs.



Furthermore, rental market offers businesses access to a wide range of specialized MEWPs tailored to specific applications and industries. Rental companies often maintain diverse fleets comprising various types of MEWPs, including scissor lifts, boom lifts, aerial work platforms, and telehandlers, as well as models with specialized features such as rough terrain capabilities, narrow access designs, and high-reach capabilities. This availability of specialized equipment options enables businesses to select the most suitable MEWPs for their specific needs, driving demand for rental services.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Technological Innovation and Expansion into Emerging Sectors

2.2 Customized Solutions for Industries



3. Global MEWP Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global MEWP Market

3.2 Global MEWP Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global MEWP Market: Market Value Assessment

3.4 Regional Snapshot



4. Americas MEWP Market

4.1 Americas MEWP Market: Market Value Assessment

4.2 Americas MEWP Market: Key Factors

4.3 Americas MEWP Market: Segment Analysis

4.4 Americas MEWP Market: by Country Overview



5. United States MEWP Market

5.1 United States MEWP: Market Value Assessment

5.2 United States MEWP: by Product

5.2.1 United States MEWP Market, by Product Overview

5.2.2 United States MEWP Market Size, by Boom Lifts, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.2.3 United States MEWP Market Size, by Scissor Lifts, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.2.4 United States MEWP Market Size, by Vertical Mass Lift, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3 United States MEWP: by Propulsion

5.3.1 United States MEWP Market, by Propulsion Overview

5.3.2 United States MEWP Market Size, by Engine Powered, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3.3 United States MEWP Market Size, by Electric, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3.4 United States MEWP Market Size, by Hybrid, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.4 United States MEWP: by Height

5.4.1 United States MEWP Market, by Height Overview

5.4.2 United States MEWP Market Size, by < 10 Meters, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.4.3 United States MEWP Market Size, by 10-20 Meters, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.4.4 United States MEWP Market Size, by >20 Meters, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5 United States MEWP: by End User

5.5.1 United States MEWP Market, by End User Overview

5.5.2 United States MEWP Market Size, by Municipal and Industrial, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.3 United States MEWP Market Size, by Construction & Mining, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.4 United States MEWP Market Size, by Transportation and Logistics, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.5 United States MEWP Market Size, by Manufacturing, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.6 United States MEWP Market Size, by Others End-Users, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)



6. United States MEWP Rental Market

6.1 United States MEWP Rental Market: Market Value Assessment

6.2 United States MEWP Fleet Size: Market Value Assessment

6.3 Comparative Analysis: United States vs Europe MEWP Fleet and Rental Market



7. Competitive Positioning

7.1 Companies Product Positioning

7.2 Market Position Matrix

7.3 Market Share Analysis of US MEWP Market

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 Terex Corporation

7.4.2 Tadano Ltd.

7.4.3 Linamar Corporation

7.4.4 Manitou Group

7.4.5 Haulotte Group

7.4.6 Oshkosh Corporation

7.4.7 LGMG North America Inc.

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