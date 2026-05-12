Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Report 2026-2030: Trends, Challenges and Competitive Analysis Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, QIAGEN, and Roche

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Product, Method, Type, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nucleic acid isolation and purification market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 7.10 billion in 2025 to USD 10.99 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. This uptrend is fueled by the increasing use of PCR and other NAAT workflows in infectious disease programs and the expanding application of NGS in clinical scenarios, necessitating high-quality DNA/RNA at the outset.

The magnetic-bead based isolation and purification segment accounted for the largest share, by method, in 2024

The market is segmented into magnetic bead-based, column-based, and reagent-based isolation and purification, as well as other methods. In 2024, magnetic bead-based isolation led the market due to its compatibility with automation and high-throughput processing, which are crucial for hospitals, reference labs, and large research centers. Bead-based methods offer consistent yields and reproducibility, reducing the need for reruns and ensuring timely results.

The diagnostics segment was the largest application segment in 2024

The market is categorized by application into diagnostics, drug discovery and development, personalized medicine, agriculture, animal research, and other uses. In 2024, diagnostics was the leading application due to the essential role of DNA/RNA extraction in PCR/NAAT assays and the rising number of sequencing-based clinical tests. High routine volumes demanded by infectious disease panels, respiratory testing, and oncology molecular assays sustain this demand. Laboratories prioritize validated workflows to minimize variability and expedite processing times.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

This region is experiencing growth propelled by the expansion of population genomics programs and a burgeoning focus on precision medicine. There is an increased need for diagnosing and monitoring rare and genetic diseases, especially in countries with aging populations like Japan and China, leading to broader adoption of sequencing and molecular testing in healthcare.

Research Coverage

This research categorizes the nucleic acid isolation and purification market by product, type, method, application, end user, and region. It offers insights into key growth influences, challenges, and opportunities, along with an analysis of major industry players' competitive strategies. The report provides detailed insights into market segmentation, regional growth, and stakeholder strategies.

List of Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

QIAGEN (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Promega Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Danaher (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

New England Biolabs (US)

Abcam Plc (UK)

KILPEST India Limited (India)

Apical Scientific Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland)

GENAXXON bioscience GmbH (Germany)

LGC Biosearch Technologies (US)

Zymo Research Corporation (US)

Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada)

Omega Bio-Tek, Inc. (US)

FAVORGEN Biotech Corp. (China)

TIANGEN Biotech (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China)

AutoGen Inc. (US)

PCR Biosystems (UK)

Biogenuix (India)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 545 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Adoption of Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Increasing Need for High-Purity and Inhibitor-Free Nucleic Acid Recovery Broadening Use of Magnetic Bead-based Purification Chemistries Growth in Complex and Difficult Sample-Type Processing

Challenges Pre-Analytical Variability That Affects Extraction Output Removal of Inhibitors and Contaminants from Difficult Matrices Standardization and Validation for Regulated or Sensitive Workflows

Opportunities Premium Extraction Solutions for Low-Input and Cell-Free Nucleic Acids Expansion of Automated Benchtop and Mid-Throughput Extraction Platforms Workflow Integration with Quantitation, Tracking, and Digital Reporting Application-Specific Extraction Workflows in Biopharma and CGT



Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Merck KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

New England Biolabs

A&A Biotechnology

Revvity Inc.

Bioneer Corporation

Himedia Laboratories Private Limited

Other Players

Kilpest India Limited

Apical Scientific Sdn. Bhd.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH

Lgc Biosearch Technologies

Zymo Research Corporation

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Omega Bio-Tek, Inc.

Favorgen Biotech Corporation

Tiangen Biotech(Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Autogen Inc.

Pcr Biosystems

Biogenuix

Mp Biomedicals

Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1x625

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