Global Toilet Paper Market Expected to Reach $84.61 Billion by 2031 Amidst Rising Hygiene Awareness and Urbanization Trends

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toilet Paper Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global toilet paper market, comprising disposable tissue products used mainly for personal hygiene, is anticipated to expand from USD 60.53 Billion in 2025 to USD 84.61 Billion by 2031, reflecting a 5.74% CAGR. This market growth is primarily fueled by a rising global population, increasing urbanization, greater awareness of personal hygiene standards, and expanding disposable incomes in emerging economies. Furthermore, according to the European Tissue Symposium in April 2026, the European tissue industry generated €19.7 billion in annual revenue and delivered 8.2 million tonnes of essential tissue products each year.

Despite this positive trajectory, the market encounters substantial obstacles due to fluctuating raw material prices, most notably for wood pulp, which directly elevates production expenses. Such price instability threatens the profitability of manufacturers and disrupts pricing strategies throughout the entire supply chain, potentially hindering sustained market expansion.

Market Driver

A major force driving the toilet paper market is the growing worldwide focus on health and hygiene. Enhanced public awareness of proper sanitation practices, especially following major global health events, has created a reliable and ongoing demand for personal care items like tissue paper. Because shoppers now place a higher premium on cleanliness, their purchasing habits remain robust, as evidenced by Essity's January 2026 release regarding its Q4 and full-year 2025 results, which highlighted a 0.9% organic sales increase in its global hygiene and personal care division, underscoring resilient consumer interest in these categories.

At the same time, increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies act as a significant catalyst for market growth. Improved economic conditions give consumers greater buying power, allowing them to upgrade to premium, specialized, and environmentally friendly toilet paper options. Highlighting this trend of sustained consumer spending across broad consumer goods portfolios, Procter & Gamble announced in January 2025 a three percent rise in organic sales for the quarter spanning October through December 2024, while Essity reported total full-year net sales reaching SEK 138.49 billion for 2025.

Market Challenge

Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials, specifically wood pulp, pose a major challenging factor for the global toilet paper industry. Because wood pulp is a primary material in tissue paper manufacturing, unpredictable shifts in its price immediately drive up production costs. This instability severely impacts manufacturers' profitability and complicates their financial forecasting and budgeting, forcing companies - particularly those lacking integrated pulp operations - to absorb the extra expenses and accept compressed profit margins across the industry.

Consequently, this upward pressure on operational costs alters the pricing strategies for finished toilet paper products throughout the supply chain. Manufacturers are often forced to necessitate higher retail prices, which can curb consumer purchasing or drive demand toward more affordable alternatives, particularly in economically sensitive regions. Illustrating the broader challenges posed by high manufacturing costs within the sector, preliminary Cepi statistics showed a 0.8% drop in European tissue paper production in 2025, demonstrating how such volatility can hinder volume growth and impede the overall expansion of the global market.

Market Trends

A prominent trend in the global toilet paper market is the notable resurgence of Away-From-Home (AFH) consumption, reflecting recovery and expansion across commercial and institutional sectors. As economies stabilize and foot traffic increases in offices, healthcare facilities, hospitality, and food service venues, there is a rising demand for specialized tissue products that prioritize hygiene compliance, controlled dispensing, and cost efficiency. Highlighting this upward trajectory, Kimberly-Clark's January 2026 pre-recorded management discussion for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings noted that its K-C Professional segment, which serves AFH markets, achieved an organic growth rate of 0.8% in North America during that quarter.

Simultaneously, the industry is witnessing an increased adoption of smart manufacturing techniques and automation to enhance operational efficiency and mitigate production costs. Embracing advanced technologies is a crucial strategic shift for producers seeking to maintain sustained profitability and competitive pricing amidst raw material price volatility, as it allows them to optimize production processes, reduce waste, and improve overall output. In line with this movement toward operational optimization, global hygiene and health company Essity launched a significant cost-savings program in the fourth quarter of 2025, targeting approximately US$111 million in annual savings with full effect anticipated by the end of 2026, according to a January 2026 news article discussing their financial results.

Key Market Players:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Essity AB

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Asia Pulp & Paper Group

Suzano S.A.

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

Sofidel Group

WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Toilet Paper Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Toilet Paper Market, By Type:

One-ply

Two-ply

Others

Toilet Paper Market, By End User:

Household

Commercial

Toilet Paper Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Toilet Paper Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $60.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $84.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kn9jyc

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