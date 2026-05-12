$15.82 Billion Automotive Camera Market Forecast, 2033 | Surround-View Cameras Drive Rapid Growth in Automotive Industry

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Camera Market by Technology, ICE and EV Application, Vehicle Type, View, EV Type, Level of Autonomy, Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive camera market is anticipated to expand from USD 9.29 billion in 2026 to USD 15.82 billion by 2033, achieving a CAGR of 7.9%. Key drivers include growing demand for premium vehicles, a shift towards safer mobility solutions, and advances in autonomous vehicles. Innovations such as AI/ML-powered camera systems are accelerating this growth, supporting features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.
Surround-view Camera: A Fast-growing Segment
Surround-view cameras, offering a 360-degree vehicle view, are increasingly adopted across various vehicle segments for enhanced safety and parking benefits. Initially available only in luxury vehicles, surround-view systems are now available in mid-segment vehicles due to cost optimization and a rising demand for safety features. These systems, using high-resolution cameras, provide a real-time view of surroundings. OEMs are integrating these systems to improve safety, assist in dense urban parking, and comply with regulations. Key suppliers like Robert Bosch, Continental, Valeo, and Magna are pivotal in delivering integrated solutions for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), enabling features like automated parking and object detection.
Blind Spot Detection: Dominant Application
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) is prominent in modern vehicles, driven by the need for enhanced safety. BSD systems use multiple cameras and sensors to increase visibility and awareness, crucial for navigating growing urban traffic. Integration with sensor fusion technologies and ADAS features like lane assist expands BSD's utility. Regulatory pushes and increasing OEM standardization sustain its position as the leading application of automotive cameras.
Asia Pacific: Second-largest Market
The Asia Pacific ranks as the second-largest automotive camera market, with high vehicle production and evolving safety regulations driving growth. China leads the region, thanks to its production base and camera-based ADAS standardization, while India emerges rapidly with regulatory support and growing consumer safety demand. Japan and South Korea are advancing in Level 2 autonomous technologies, primarily in premium vehicles. The commercial segment also sees camera adoption for improved fleet safety and efficiency.
The region's growth is fuelled by stringent safety regulations, electrification, and OEM technology integration. Major automakers like Hyundai, Toyota, and Honda are fortifying multi-camera applications across segments, particularly in ADAS, driver monitoring, and parking assistance. The EV push, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea, is further amplifying camera system demand.
Research Coverage
The report categorizes the automotive camera market by technology, EV application, vehicle type, view type, EV type, autonomy levels, and region, providing detailed growth factors, competitive analysis, and market dynamics.
Research insights encompass interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, and tech executives from leading market entities. Key data highlights encompass respondent types such as OEMs, Tier I, and Tier II, with C-Level and director-level designations dominating. Regional data distribution includes North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Major players identified include Robert Bosch, Continental, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso Corporation, and Ficosa Internacional.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|416
|Forecast Period
|2026-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$9.29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$15.82 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Shift Toward Camera-based Perception Systems in Entry and Mid-Level Vehicles
- Regulation-Led "Camera-Per-Vehicle Inflation"
- Challenges
- Validation and Calibration Complexity for Multi-Camera Systems
- Susceptibility to Environmental Conditions
- Opportunities
- Rapid Adoption of Camera-Only or Camera-Dominant Perception Architectures in Adas
- Rise of In-Cabin Sensing Applications
- Industry Trends
- Shift from Camera Module-Perception System
- Multi-Camera Architecture Expansion
- OEM Co-Development & Platform Lock-Ins
- Regional Manufacturing & China /Emerging Market Focus
- Transition to Software-Defined Vehicles (Sdvs)
- Case Studies
- Driver Status Monitor by Denso
- Mpilot Autonomous Parking and Highway Driving System by Momenta
- R-Car Software Development Kit by Renesas
- Evasive Maneuver Assist System by University of Tokyo
- Sensor Fusion System by Nidec Elesys
Company Profiles
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Magna International Inc.
- Valeo
- Zf Friedrichshafen AG
- Denso Corporation
- Ficosa Internacional SA
- Aptiv
- Aumovio SE
- Forvia
- Ricoh
- Kyocera Corporation
- Motherson
- Ambarella International LP
- Omnivision
- Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
- Gentex Corporation
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Teledyne Flir LLC
- Hyundai Mobis
- Mcnex Co. Ltd.
- Stonkam Co. Ltd.
- Brigade Electronics Group PLC
- H.P.B. Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
- Lg Electronics
- Garmin Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3onqeo
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