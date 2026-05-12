Europe Open Banking Market Analysis Report 2026, Profiles of Tink (Visa), TrueLayer, Yapily, Token.io, Klarna, Neonomics, Finexer, Aiia, Finleap Connect, and Ozone API - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Open Banking Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the market is valued at approximately USD 10.45 billion and is projected to reach approximately USD 38.87 billion by 2031, growing at an estimated ~21.24% CAGR.

Growth is underpinned by accelerating PSD2 API quality improvements, PSD3/OFR regulatory expansion, SEPA Instant Credit Transfer adoption, the UK's world-leading Pay by Bank infrastructure, rising cloud-native open banking platform adoption, and growing enterprise demand for embedded finance, BNPL, and account-to-account payment products.

The Europe Open Banking Market is the world's most mature and regulatory-driven open banking ecosystem, built upon the European Union's landmark PSD2 directive and the UK's pioneering Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) framework - together creating a continent-wide mandatory API-based financial data sharing infrastructure spanning 5,000+ European financial institutions and over 500 licensed Third Party Providers (TPPs).

Drivers:

PSD2 enforcement and PSD3/Open Finance Regulation creating the world's most advanced open banking regulatory ecosystem: Europe's PSD2 directive has created a mandatory API-based data sharing framework across all EU member states, with the European Banking Authority's RTS on Strong Customer Authentication establishing a continent-wide technical standard for third-party access. The forthcoming PSD3 and Open Finance Regulation will further strengthen TPP access rights, address PSD2 implementation inconsistencies, and extend open finance mandates to cover savings, investments, pensions, and insurance, significantly expanding the addressable market.

UK's world-leading Pay by Bank ecosystem and OBIE standards driving open banking payments at scale: The UK's Open Banking Implementation Entity has created Europe's most commercially mature open banking payments ecosystem, with TrueLayer processing nearly half of all UK Pay by Bank transactions and the infrastructure connecting 9 major banks and over 700 TPPs serving 10 million+ active users. The UK's Smart Data initiatives, Variable Recurring Payments (VRP), and the Financial Conduct Authority's Consumer Duty framework are further accelerating commercial open banking product development and consumer adoption.

Cloud adoption and SEPA Instant Credit Transfer infrastructure enabling scalable pan-European deployment: Cloud-based deployment is the fastest-growing model at 25.35% CAGR, projected to reach 66.0% share by 2031, as European financial institutions and fintech platforms migrate to cloud-native API gateways and microservices architectures supporting pan-European open banking product delivery. The European Payments Council's SEPA Instant Credit Transfer scheme - now covering 60+ European markets - is creating the real-time payment rail foundation for open banking-powered instant account-to-account transfers and embedded payment products.

Rising demand for embedded BNPL, open payments, and API-driven financial product distribution across European markets: European e-commerce platforms, accounting software providers, and retail financial services operators are increasingly embedding lending, BNPL, insurance, and payment products via open banking APIs, with Klarna's BNPL infrastructure serving 150 million+ consumers across 45 markets representing the region's leading embedded finance scale case. App Markets are growing at 25.46% CAGR and Payments is the fastest-growing service segment at 25.30% CAGR, reflecting the accelerating commercial momentum of open banking-powered payment and lending products.

Challenges:

PSD2 API quality inconsistency, fallback interface exemptions, and unreliable third-party access:: Despite PSD2's mandatory API requirements, significant variation in API quality, availability, and functionality across European banks has created persistent reliability challenges for TPPs. The EBA's contingency mechanism allowing banks to exempt themselves from dedicated API requirements has enabled some institutions to maintain screen-scraping-resistant fallback interfaces, undermining the intended open banking infrastructure and creating compliance cost burdens for API aggregators including Tink, Yapily, and Token.io.

Post-Brexit UK-EU regulatory divergence creating cross-border open banking friction:: The UK's departure from the EU has created a bifurcated European open banking regulatory landscape, with OBIE standards and FCA rules diverging from PSD2/PSD3 requirements across passporting rights, TPP authorisation processes, and data sharing technical standards. European open banking platforms operating across both UK and EU jurisdictions - including TrueLayer, Yapily, and Ozone API - must maintain dual compliance frameworks, increasing operational complexity and cost.

GDPR consent complexity, data minimisation obligations, and privacy-by-design implementation burdens:: GDPR's stringent consent, data minimisation, and purpose limitation requirements create significant compliance complexity for European open banking platforms managing consumer financial data at scale. The intersection of GDPR obligations with PSD2's data sharing mandates - particularly around consent management, data retention, and cross-border data transfers - requires substantial legal and technical investment from both incumbent banks and TPPs operating across multiple EU jurisdictions.

PSD3/OFR implementation uncertainty and transition compliance cost burdens for European financial institutions:: While PSD3 and the Open Finance Regulation represent significant market opportunity, their multi-year legislative and implementation timeline creates near-term regulatory uncertainty that complicates investment decisions for open banking platform operators and incumbent financial institutions. The transition from PSD2 to PSD3 compliance - requiring API upgrades, expanded data scope, and enhanced TPP authorisation frameworks - will impose substantial compliance costs estimated in the hundreds of millions of euros across the European banking sector.

What This Report Covers:

Market sizing and growth forecast (2024-2031) for the Europe Open Banking Market across services, deployment models, distribution channels, end user segments, and country sub-markets (UK, Germany, Netherlands, Nordics, France/Spain/Italy).

A Europe-specific regulatory dynamics narrative covering PSD2 enforcement, PSD3/Open Finance Regulation legislative progress, UK OBIE framework and Consumer Duty, GDPR/eIDAS 2.0 data governance, EBA guidelines, and DORA operational resilience requirements, and their collective impact on market structure and competitive dynamics.

Structural analysis of Europe's open banking value chain across XS2A API infrastructure, payment initiation services, account information services, BNPL and embedded finance platforms, and open finance data products, capturing the transition from PSD2 compliance-driven to PSD3/OFR commercially-led open banking adoption.

Country-level deep dives into UK, Germany, Netherlands, Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland), and France/Spain/Italy, with North/South/East/West sub-regional market breakdowns, regulatory environment analysis, leading platform dynamics, and growth trajectories specific to each market.

Competitive landscape profiling of Tink (Visa), TrueLayer, Yapily, Token.io, Klarna, Neonomics, Finexer, Aiia, Finleap Connect, and Ozone API, covering product strategies, regulatory positioning, recent developments, and competitive dynamics across European open banking sub-markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Europe Open Banking Market, By Services

5.1. Banking & Capital Markets

5.2. Payments

5.3. Digital Currencies

5.4. Value Added Services



6. Europe Open Banking Market, By Deployment

6.1. On-Premise

6.2. Cloud



7. Europe Open Banking Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1. Bank Channels

7.2. App Markets

7.3. Distributors

7.4. Aggregators



8. Europe Open Banking Market, By End User

8.1. Banks & Financial Institutions

8.2. Individuals

8.3. Fintech Companies

8.4. E-Commerce Companies

8.5. Accounting Platforms

8.6. Credit & Lending Companies

8.7. Others



9. Europe Open Banking Market, By Country

9.1. Key Points

9.2. UK

9.2.1. North

9.2.2. South

9.2.3. East

9.2.4. West

9.3. Germany

9.3.1. North

9.3.2. South

9.3.3. East

9.3.4. West

9.4. Netherlands

9.4.1. North

9.4.2. South

9.4.3. East

9.4.4. West

9.5. Nordics

9.5.1. North

9.5.2. South

9.5.3. East

9.5.4. West

9.6. France, Spain, Italy

9.6.1. North

9.6.2. South

9.6.3. East

9.6.4. West



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Recent Developments

10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2. New Product Developments

10.2.3. Portfolio/Platform Expansions

10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements



11. Company Profiles

Tink (acquired by Visa)

TrueLayer (UK)

Yapily (UK)

Token.io (UK)

Klarna (Sweden)

Neonomics (Norway)

Finexer (UK)

Aiia (Denmark)

Finleap Connect (Germany)

Ozone API (UK)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8lxuj

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