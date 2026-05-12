$127+ Billion Autoinjectors Market by Type, Usage, Actuation Mechanism, Therapy, ROA, Volume and Region - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoinjectors Market by Type, Usage, Actuation Mechanism, Therapy, ROA, Volume - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autoinjectors market is projected to reach USD 300.46 billion by 2031 from USD 127.30 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. The demand for autoinjectors is experiencing steady growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases and the growing global population.







The rising adoption of autoinjectors for long-term treatments, along with the shift toward home-based care, is boosting product use. Patients are seeking high-quality, safe, and easy-to-use autoinjectors to ensure accurate drug delivery and safety. Technological advances such as needle-free autoinjectors, smart connected devices, and built-in sensors are further increasing market adoption. Additionally, expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and supportive government initiatives promoting modern healthcare are expected to maintain strong market growth in the coming years.



By drug type, the biologics segment is projected to capture a significant market share.



Based on drug type, biologics are the dominant segment in the autoinjectors market, driven by their increased use in treating chronic and autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes. Furthermore, growing investments in biotechnology and biosimilar development, along with increasing regulatory approvals for biologics, are further boosting demand. Many biologics require parenteral administration, making them compatible with autoinjectors. The expanding pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and other biologic injectables is also accelerating demand.



By route of administration, the subcutaneous route of administration segment is expected to register the largest share in 2025.



By route of administration, the subcutaneous route holds the largest share in the autoinjectors market because it allows drugs to be delivered with less pain than the intramuscular route, due to reduced penetration depth. The subcutaneous route is favored for biologic therapies because it provides consistent drug absorption and better patient compliance. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, along with more hospital admissions, continues to boost demand for long-term treatments, which further increases the demand for autoinjectors.



In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market by region.



The autoinjectors market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global autoinjectors market; this leadership is due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, an established healthcare infrastructure, and rapid adoption of advanced medical technologies. Moreover, the strong presence of key market players, increased healthcare spending, and rising demand for advanced infusion systems in hospitals and home healthcare settings all support the region's dominant market position.

Research Coverage



This report examines the autoinjectors market based on type, usage, actuation mechanism, route of administration, therapy area, drug type, volume, end user, and region. It also discusses the factors influencing market growth, analyzes various opportunities and challenges, and provides details about the competitive landscape for market leaders. Additionally, the report analyzes micro markets in terms of their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of market segments across five main regions (and the respective countries within these regions).

The prominent players in the autoinjector devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), SHL Medical (Switzerland), and Ypsomed (Switzerland). However, prominent players in the autoinjector finished formulation market include Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Eli Lilly and Company (US), and AbbVie (US).



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 519 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $127.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $300.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled

Shl Medical AG

Ypsomed AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

Phillips-Medisize

Halozyme, Inc.

Owen Mumford

Eli Lilly and Company

Abbvie Inc.

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Gsk PLC

Astrazeneca

Gerresheimer AG

Haselmeier GmbH

Smc Ltd.

Kaleo, Inc.

Solteam Incorporation Co. Ltd.

Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

Crossject

Jabil, Inc.

Congruence Medical Solutions LLC

Midas Pharma GmbH

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Windgap Medical, Inc.

Altaviz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfapmx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment