May 12, 2026 – 5.40 PM CET

Regulated information

Annual General Meeting of Agfa-Gevaert NV

Mortsel, Belgium – May 12, 2026 – 5.40 p.m. CET



At Agfa-Gevaert's Annual General Meeting, the 2025 financial statements, the allocation of the result, the remuneration report, the remuneration policy and the discharge of directors and statutory auditor were approved.

Furthermore, the shareholders voted in favor of the appointment of inGENuity BV, permanently represented by Mrs. Géraldine Nolens, as independent director of the Company for a four year period. Mr. Paul Owsianowski was re-appointed as independent director of the Company for a four year period.

The shareholders also approved the voting point on the granting of rights in accordance with article 7:151 of the Code of Companies and Associations.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2025, the Group realized a turnover of 1,086 million euro. www.agfa.com

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. +32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Attachment