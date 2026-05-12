Egypt Defense Market Report 2026-2031: Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Defense Market - Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast and growth rate projection for the Egyptian defense market over the next five years. It offers a detailed industry analysis, exploring key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by industry participants. The report highlights influential government programs expected to shape military platform demand from 2026 to 2031.

Egypt's defense expenditure is influenced by both internal and external factors. Domestically, the security situation in the Sinai Peninsula, particularly insurgencies from groups like the so-called Islamic State and Al Qaeda, and challenges such as narcotics smuggling, necessitate a strong military presence. Furthermore, the military's role expanded significantly in 2025 to manage refugee displacement from Gaza and counter potential threats from Israel.

On the international front, instability in regions like Libya and Sudan, alongside regional disputes over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam with Ethiopia, further drive defense allocation. The dam dispute raises concerns about potential impacts on Egypt's vital Nile water supply, prompting increased defense spending.

In 2026, Egypt's defense budget was approximately $2.6 billion, reflecting a negative CAGR of -13.2% from 2022 to 2026. However, this budget is anticipated to grow at a 9.3% CAGR, reaching $4.1 billion by 2031. This projected increase is expected to focus on higher investments in acquisition and RDT&E programs.

Key Highlights

Key drivers include armed forces modernization, domestic industry development, ongoing military conflict, and the presence of IS in Libya.

The largest sectors are military fixed-wing aircraft, missiles, missile defense systems, and military land vehicles.

Significant ongoing procurement programs include Rafale F-3R, C-130J, and ST-100 MRAP acquisitions.

Report Scope

The report offers an in-depth examination of Egypt's defense market, providing market size forecasts and insights into the defense strategy, security environment, and market dynamics. It includes:

Defense Budget Assessment: Covers the defense budgeting process, forecasts, drivers, expenditure analysis, and market trends.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Analyzes doctrine, alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and influencing political, social, and economic factors.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: Details procurement policies, market regulations, entry routes, procurement bodies, and major deals.

Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities: Evaluates defense sector attractiveness, cumulative market value, and highlights top sectors.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides data on defense platform imports and exports, categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: Offers an overview of acquisitions, procurement schedules, and underlying reasons.

Fleet Size: Details the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, acquisition years, units in service, and prime contractors.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles top defense companies with insights into their business operations, recent contracts, and financials.

Reasons to Buy

Identify investment areas based on detailed trend analysis of the Egyptian defense market.

Gain comprehensive insights into demand drivers and opportunities across defense and internal security segments.

Understand the market through analysis of demand drivers, market trends, and technological developments.

Recognize major threats and future opportunities for revenue expansion.

Focus resources on ongoing programs by the Egyptian government.

Inform business decisions through analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed company profiles.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

The Egyptian Satellite Co SAE

Alexandria Shipyard

Aoi Aircraft Factory

Arab Organization for Industrialization

CompactSoft (s.a.e.)

Kader Factory for Developed Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slzhfb

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