Romania Defense Market Forecast 2026-2031: Budget Growth, Key Acquisitions, Military Trends

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Romania Defense Market - Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a robust analysis of the market size forecast and projected growth rate over the next five years. This comprehensive report encompasses industry analysis, including critical market drivers, emerging technology trends, and current challenges faced by market participants. It provides insight into key factors and government initiatives expected to impact military platform demand during the forecast period.

Romania's defense budget is driven primarily by the need to enhance the Romanian Armed Forces' capability to contribute effectively to NATO operations amidst threats from Russia. In 2026, Romania's defense budget is estimated at $12.3 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% from 2022 to 2026. The budget is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast timeline, reaching approximately $16.8 billion by 2031. The defense acquisition budget stands at $5.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to climb from $5.4 billion in 2027 to $7.7 billion by 2031, indicating a CAGR of 9.4%.

Key Highlights

The requirements for modernization and the threat from Russia substantially drive defense expenditure.

Prominent procurement programs include the F-35A, MIM-104F PAC-3 MSE, and the Modular Multirole Patrol Corvette.

Missiles and missile defense systems lead the sector in the Romanian defense market, followed by military land vehicles and military fixed-wing aircraft.

Report Scope

The report provides an in-depth analysis of Romania's defense market, covering market size forecasts for the next five years and analyzing demand influencers, key trends, and challenges impacting industry participants.

Notable Analyses

Romania's defense budget breakdown for 2026, examining current and future acquisitions, market size, and share.

Exploration of procurement policies and processes, alongside an analysis of Romania's military doctrine and strategy, offering a detailed overview of procurement regulation.

Political alliances and security threat assessments that elucidate trends in spending and modernization.

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape within Romania's defense industry and strategic insights.

Reasons to Buy

Identify potential investment areas based on a nuanced trend analysis of the Romanian defense market over the next five years.

Attain a profound understanding of the driving forces behind segment demand in Romania's defense and internal security markets, highlighting key opportunities.

Enhance market comprehension by analyzing demand drivers, current trends, and technological advancements.

Identify significant threats impacting the Romanian defense market, uncovering future revenue expansion opportunities.

Direct resources efficiently towards ongoing Romanian government initiatives.

Facilitate strategic decision-making with an analyses-rich overview of leading defense equipment providers, inclusive of profiles, products, alliances, recent contracts, and financial performance where accessible.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Lockheed Martin Corp

RTX Corp

Naval Group

Hanwha Aerospace Co Ltd

Rheinmetall AG

Airbus Helicopters SAS

Uzina Mecanica Bucuresti

General Dynamics European Land Systems

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Navantia SA, Naviris

Hydrus Engineering S.A.

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc

Baykar Technologies

IAR Brasov and Airbus Helicopters

UAV Tactical Systems Ltd

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS

ASFAT Inc

Dearsan Shipyard

Desan Shipyard

Istanbul Shipyard

Oshkosh Defense LLC

SC IAR S.A. Brasov

Aerostar SA

SC IAR S.A. Brasov

Turbomecanica SA

Avioane Craiova SA

Romaero SA Bucuresti

Retro Craiova SA

A-E Electronics S.A.

Aero Consulting

Aerofina SA

CN Romarm SA

CN Romtehnica SA

Pro Optica SA

SC Elettra Communications SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bndnvn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.