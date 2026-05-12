VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 04th to May 04th ,2026

Nanterre, May 12th, 2026
Disclosure of transactions in on shares
from May 04th to May 04th ,2026
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 04th to May 04th,2026:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|04/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|88 000
|127,1828
|XPAR
|VINCI
|04/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|50 000
|127,1722
|CEUX
|VINCI
|04/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|5 000
|127,1676
|TQEX
|VINCI
|04/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|7 000
|127,1640
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|150 000
|127,1779
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
Attachment