VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 04th to May 04th ,2026

Nanterre, May 12th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 04th to May 04th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 04th to May 04th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 04/05/2026 FR0000125486 88 000 127,1828 XPAR VINCI 04/05/2026 FR0000125486 50 000 127,1722 CEUX VINCI 04/05/2026 FR0000125486 5 000 127,1676 TQEX VINCI 04/05/2026 FR0000125486 7 000 127,1640 AQEU TOTAL 150 000 127,1779

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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