VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 04th to May 04th ,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, May 12th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 04th to May 04th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 04th to May 04th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI04/05/2026FR000012548688 000127,1828XPAR
VINCI04/05/2026FR000012548650 000127,1722CEUX
VINCI04/05/2026FR00001254865 000127,1676TQEX
VINCI04/05/2026FR00001254867 000127,1640AQEU
      
  TOTAL150 000127,1779 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 04-05-26 to 04-05-26 vGB
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