Zurich, 12 May 2026

PRESS RELEASE

Results of the Annual General Meeting of GAM Holding AG 2026

All proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved by shareholders

Anthony Maarek elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Albert Saporta and John Niel elected as new members of the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting held on 12 May 2026, the shareholders of GAM Holding AG approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

Shareholders who were unable to attend the Annual General Meeting could give their voting instructions to an independent proxy; 82% of the total 1,078,607,163 shares (as registered in the commercial register) were represented in comparison with 83% in 2025. The management report, the annual company’s and consolidated financial statements were approved, and shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Management Board for the financial year 2025. The compensation report for 2025 was approved in a non-binding consultative vote.

Appropriation of financial result

Shareholders approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to allocate the net loss for the financial year 2025 of CHF 184.5 million to the accumulated losses brought forward.

Re-elections and elections to the Board of Directors

Anthony Maarek was re-elected as a member of, and elected as Chairman of, the Board of Directors. Inès de Dinechin, Anne Empain and Donatella Ceccarelli were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Albert Saporta and John Niel were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. All members of the Board of Directors were elected for a term of office until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027.

Antoine Spillmann, Carlos Esteve and Jeremy Smouha did not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors thanks them for their service and their contribution to GAM’s transformation.

Re-elections and elections to the Compensation Committee

Inès de Dinechin and Anne Empain were re-elected, and Donatella Ceccarelli was elected, as members of the Compensation Committee, each for a term of office until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027.

Compensation decisions

Shareholders also approved all the compensation proposals and the extension of the 2024 Long-Term Retention Award.

Statutory auditors and Independent Representative

Shareholders approved the re-election of KPMG AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for a further one-year period, and the re-election of Mr Tobias Rohner, attorney-at-law, as Independent Representative until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Antoine Spillmann, outgoing Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “It has been a privilege to chair GAM Holding AG through a period of profound transformation. The Group I hand over to Anthony Maarek today is fundamentally transformed: decisive steps on restructuring have been taken, the cost base meaningfully reduced, and the investment platform is focused on the areas where GAM has genuine, differentiated capability. The foundations are in place for GAM to deliver on its considerable potential. I would like to thank our clients, shareholders, and employees for the trust and commitment they have shown throughout this period.”

Anthony Maarek, newly elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Antoine Spillmann for his leadership during a defining period for GAM. The Group enters this next chapter with a focused platform, a disciplined cost base, and a clear strategic direction.

GAM has kept its heritage and pedigree as an active investment manager and rebuilt its platform for tomorrow. Our in-house talent across alternatives, equities, multi-asset and fixed income, complemented by partnerships with more than ten leading external investment managers, positions GAM precisely where clients are seeking to allocate capital: specialist active management and alternatives.

The Board’s firm view is that GAM’s potential is materially under-recognised. The work to rebuild the foundations is behind us; the work to translate that platform into sustained growth lies ahead. We look forward to working with clients, shareholders and colleagues to deliver on the opportunity in front of us.”

With the election and re-election of all candidates nominated by the Board of Directors, the Board considers itself balanced in terms of size, expertise, experience and independence. The Board’s composition also reflects an equal number of female and male directors, with three of each.

The complete voting results, biographies of the elected members of the Board of Directors and further information on the Annual General Meeting can be found on the company’s website at: www.gam.com/agm2026.

Supporting information

AGM Portal | 2025 Annual Report | GAM corporate calendar

About GAM

GAM is an independent investment manager that is listed in Switzerland. It is an active, independent global asset manager that delivers distinctive and differentiated investment solutions for its clients across its Investment and Wealth Management Businesses. Its purpose is to protect and enhance its clients’ financial future. It attracts and empowers the brightest minds to provide investment leadership, innovation and a positive impact on society and the environment. Total assets under management were CHF 12.5 billion as of 31 December 2025. GAM has global distribution with offices in 15 countries and is geographically diverse with clients in almost every continent. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments was founded in 1983 and its registered office is at Hardstrasse 201, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland. For more information about GAM Investments, please visit www.gam.com.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations



Magdalena Czyzowska



T +44 (0) 207 917 2508 Media Relations



Colin Bennett



T +44 (0) 207 393 8544 Visit us: www.gam.com



Follow us: X and LinkedIn

Other Important Information

This release contains or may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “aim”, “project”, “forecast”, “risk”, “likely”, “intend”, “outlook”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “continue”, “plan”, “probability”, “indicative”, “seek”, “target”, “plan” and other similar expressions are intended to or may identify forward-looking statements.

Any such statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions and contingencies subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, projections, guidance, and estimates. Any forward-looking statements in this release are not indications, guarantees, assurances or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the person making such statements, its affiliates and its and their directors, officers, employees, agents and advisors and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and no person accepts or assumes any liability in connection therewith.

This release is not a financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire, exchange or dispose of securities or accounting, legal or tax advice. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, legal, financial or tax situation and needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, individuals should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, legal, financial and tax situation and needs and seek legal, tax and other advice as appropriate for their individual needs and jurisdiction.

Attachment