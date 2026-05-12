Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market to Surge with 11.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 2.80 Billion by 2031 | Injection Grade CPVC to Register High Growth via Precision-Molded Components

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market By Form, Grade, Production Process, Sales Channel, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market, valued at USD 1.65 billion in 2026, is anticipated to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2026 to 2031. The increasing use of CPVC pellets is contributing significantly to this growth, primarily driven by their superior processing attributes, which are highly favored in large-scale manufacturing operations due to superior handling and easy transportability. The pellet form is especially gaining traction in precision molding and industrial applications, while the powder form continues to hold a majority share, especially in extrusion processes.

Injection-grade CPVC is projected to experience the second-highest growth rate in this period. Its growth is spurred by a rising demand for high-precision molded components in various sectors. This grade's excellent flow, thermal stability, and dimensional accuracy are key factors driving its increased adoption in manufacturing complex components such as fittings and valves. Furthermore, innovations in injection molding technology are enhancing the production efficiency and quality of these components.

The solid phase method of production, another rapidly expanding segment, offers enhanced control over the chlorination process, leading to superior product characteristics such as thermal stability and mechanical strength. Its energy-efficient and environmentally friendly nature is encouraging its use for premium applications. While the aqueous suspension method remains predominant, the advantages offered by the solid phase method are propelling its growth in advanced industrial sectors.

North America is expected to register notable growth, driven by substantial investments in infrastructure modernization. The region's growth is powered by increased demand for CPVC in plumbing and fire protection systems, attributing to the material's durability and corrosion resistance. Enhanced regulations and building codes support CPVC's widespread adoption in both the residential and commercial segments. Furthermore, the region's established manufacturers and technological advancements provide a robust platform for market expansion.

Report Scope

Research coverage includes segmentation based on form, grade, production process, sales channel, application, and region. The report thoroughly examines the key factors influencing market growth-drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities-and provides insights into business strategies and recent developments of major industry players. Emerging startups within the CPVC market are also analyzed to give a comprehensive overview.

The study offers a detailed analysis of leading market players including The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Epigral Limited (India), and several others from China, Japan, and France.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Development Increasing Investments in Water Supply and Aging Infrastructure Replacement Shift Towards High-Performance and Cost-Efficient Materials

Restraints Volatility of Raw Material Cost High Competition from Alternative Piping Materials

Opportunities Increasing Adoption in Industrial Applications and Chemical Handling Shift Toward Sustainable and Low-Maintenance Piping Solutions

Challenges Environmental Concerns and Perception Around Chlorinated Polymer Standards Susceptibility to Counterfeit Products and Quality Inconsistencies



Company Profiles

The Lubrizol Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Epigral Limited

Shangdong Novista Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Pujie Rubber & Plastic Co. Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Shangdong Yada New Material Co. Ltd.

Kem One

Shandong Xuye New Materials Co. Ltd.

Dcw Limited

Sundow Polymers Co. Ltd.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Solutions

Hangzhou Electrochemical Group Co. Ltd.

En-Door

Weifang Yada Plastic Co. Ltd.

Shandong Ketian Chemical Co. Ltd.

Via Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Avient Corporation

Kunshan Maijisen Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

Zhongtai Import & Export Corporation

Shandong Honor New Material Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7bvbi

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