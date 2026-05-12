Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery — Here’s What’s Now in Play in the Yukon

Issued on behalf of Yukon Metals Corp.

With 18 projects, 44,000 hectares, and a recent string of high-grade hits at Birch, Carter Gulch, and Star River, this Berdahl-family-backed junior is consolidating ground in a territory the majors are once again funding

Key Takeaways

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC) (FSE: E770) (OTCQB: YMMCF) controls an 18-project, 44,000-hectare portfolio across the Yukon, built on more than 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family — the same team behind Snowline Gold’s flagship Rogue Project [1,2].

across the Yukon, built on more than 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family — the same team behind Snowline Gold’s flagship Rogue Project [1,2]. Hole BR25-003 at Birch — drilled 300 metres northeast of the discovery hole — returned 47.4 metres of 0.43 g/t gold including 1.0 metre of 14.35 g/t gold (December 8, 2025) [3].

(December 8, 2025) [3]. 2025 rock sampling at Carter Gulch returned gold values up to 250 g/t with a peak sample assaying 41.9 ppm Ag, 2,130 ppm Cu, and 2.96% Pb; 68 new claims were staked, bringing the property to 70 claims / 1,462 hectares (February 20, 2026) [4].

with a peak sample assaying 41.9 ppm Ag, 2,130 ppm Cu, and 2.96% Pb; 68 new claims were staked, bringing the property to 70 claims / 1,462 hectares (February 20, 2026) [4]. Star River drilling intersected 11.7 g/t gold over 0.5 metres , and a separate F2-corridor interval returning 183 g/t silver and 10.6% lead over 0.5 metres (April 2, 2026) [5].

, and a separate F2-corridor interval returning over 0.5 metres (April 2, 2026) [5]. Yukon Metals optioned the Sumo copper-gold property (75 quartz claims, ~1,875 hectares, 10 km east of Birch) on April 27, 2026 — a property previously drilled by Sumac Mines Ltd. (a subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.) with 19 holes totalling ~7,300 metres between 2013 and 2015 [6].

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary — On April 23, 2026, Newmont Corporation reported its Q1 2026 results: revenue of US$7.31 billion (+46% year-over-year), record free cash flow of US$3.1 billion, net income of US$3.3 billion, and a new $6.0 billion share repurchase authorization following the full execution of the prior $6.0 billion program [7]. Realized gold price for the quarter was US$4,900 per ounce against gold by-product all-in sustaining costs of just $1,029 per ounce [7]. A week later, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM, TSX: AEM) reported its own record Q1: payable gold production of 825,109 ounces, a realized price of US$4,861 per ounce, net income of US$1.7 billion ($3.39 per diluted share), and adjusted EBITDA of more than US$3 billion [8].

The macro is clear. Per the World Gold Council’s Gold Demand Trends report for Q1 2026, the LBMA gold price set a new quarterly average record of US$4,873 per ounce, peaking at US$5,405 in January, with the value of total demand surging 74% to a record US$193 billion and central banks adding 244 tonnes to global reserves [9]. With the seniors generating record cash and exhausting buybacks, the next logical pool of capital is the developers and explorers — and the Yukon, after years of being out of fashion, is back in scope.

The Yukon Setup

Snowline Gold Corp. (TSX: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) graduated from the TSX Venture Exchange to the senior Toronto Stock Exchange in November 2025, was added to the GDXJ in March 2026, and now hosts a Valley deposit Mineral Resource Estimate of 7.94 million ounces of gold Measured & Indicated and 0.89 million ounces Inferred per its August 27, 2025 PEA technical report [10]. Selective grab sampling at Snowline’s new “Crossroad” target on the Cynthia Project in February 2026 returned values up to 14.1 g/t gold and 3,505 g/t silver [10].

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) — described in its own corporate language as “the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada” — operates Keno Hill in Yukon Territory and reported on May 5, 2026 that Q1 2026 sales reached $411 million with net income from continuing operations of $165 million [11]. (GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $19 million for the quarter, reflecting a $192 million non-cash write-down on the sale of Casa Berardi.) Hecla redeemed the remaining $263 million of its 7.25% Senior Notes on April 9, 2026, leaving the company effectively debt-free with a $225 million undrawn revolver [11]. Keno Hill’s Q1 silver production of 0.5 million ounces was down 18% from the prior quarter due to extreme cold and Yukon Energy power supply issues, but the operation produced a record 3.0 million ounces in 2025 [11]. Hecla has budgeted a record $55 million for exploration and pre-development in 2026 [11].

That’s the producer-and-development backdrop into which Yukon Metals Corp. is advancing 18 projects.

Yukon Metals’ 2025–2026 Drilling Record

The company’s December 8, 2025 Birch release was a step-change for the project. Hole BR25-003 — drilled 300 metres northeast of the original discovery hole — intersected 47.4 metres of 0.43 g/t gold from 26.6 metres depth, including 1.0 metre of 14.35 g/t gold [3]. The 14 g/t intercept is the highest-grade gold ever recorded at Birch. A deeper interval in the same hole returned 33.8 metres of 0.19 g/t gold from 278.7 metres, and surface prospecting two kilometres south of the drill collars returned rock samples grading up to 16 g/t Au, 1,825 g/t Ag, and 0.43% Cu, coincident with a large molybdenum soil anomaly [3]. The 14 g/t intercept occurred with minimal arsenic — a geochemical signature commonly associated with proximal, higher-temperature skarn environments and potentially closer to a porphyry source [3].

"Last year's drilling identified a system transitioning at depth from copper into a gold-rich zone showing multiple mineralization episodes and confirmed that mineralization extends well beyond our initial discovery," says Jim Coates, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The highest-grade gold we have seen at Birch to date came from that program, and it is a key driver of our 2025 exploration plans." The 2025 Birch program totaled 1,685 metres of HQ diamond drill core in six holes off four pads.

The February 20, 2026 release on Carter Gulch — located approximately 40 kilometres from Whitehorse — added a different kind of result: 2025 rock sampling returned gold values up to 250 grams per tonne, with an average grade of 17.8 g/t Au across nine samples that exceeded 1 g/t Au (out of 27 total samples) [4]. The peak sample was an oxidised quartz vein float that also assayed 41.9 ppm Ag, 2,130 ppm Cu, and 2.96% Pb [4]. Following those results, Yukon Metals staked 68 new quartz claims around the original Kiyoko claims, bringing the total Carter Gulch land position to 70 claims covering approximately 1,462 hectares — including the historic CG Showing (where 1993 prospecting returned values up to 142 g/t Au, 1.3% Pb, and 1.1% Cu) and the nearby Peppy Showing 1.5 kilometres to the southeast [4].

The April 2, 2026 release on Star River — Yukon Metals’ silver-lead-zinc-gold project located approximately 5 kilometres from the past-producing Ketza River Gold Mine — reported 11.7 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in hole SR25-001 and a separate F2-corridor interval in the same hole returning 183 g/t silver and 10.6% lead over 0.5 metres [5]. Hole SR25-006 (south of F2) intersected three 1.5-metre intervals of 2.4–3.4% zinc; F3 vein drilling (holes SR25-007, SR25-008) returned up to 116 g/t silver and 3.2% lead [5]. The program defined a 1-kilometre-long structural corridor via drone magnetic surveying, and Yukon Metals acquired the contiguous Stump claims, adding roughly 2 kilometres of prospective ground south along the same corridor [5].

The Sumo Option: District Consolidation in the Birch Corridor

The April 27, 2026 option agreement on the Sumo copper-gold property is the move that ties the recent results into a district story. Sumo sits approximately 10 kilometres east of Birch, comprises 75 quartz claims totalling roughly 1,875 hectares along the same geological trend, and — most importantly — already saw substantial historical work: between 2013 and 2015, Sumac Mines Ltd. (a subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.) drilled 19 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 7,300 metres at Sumo, with core remaining stored on site for future verification [6].

The optionor is Yukon prospector Ryan Burke, who is also responsible for generating the Catch prospect — now owned by Cascadia Minerals (TSXV: CAM) and the subject of a March 30, 2026 earn-in agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [13]. That earn-in (up to 51% via $30 million over six years, with potential to scale to 80% under a subsequent joint venture, plus $7.6 million in equity for a 19.90% stake in Cascadia and up to $5 million in 2026 alliance exploration) is one of the most explicit recent signals that majors are once again writing checks to Yukon explorers [13]. Burke’s prospecting record on Catch and now Sumo gives Yukon Metals direct access to that pedigree.

A 2024 Burke soil grid at Sumo covering 3 × 2 kilometres returned peak values of 587 ppm copper, 409 ppb gold, and 4.1 ppm molybdenum, and 2025 surface sampling defined a new 1.1 km × 600 m copper-gold skarn target approximately 1.2 km from the Sumitomo-era drill sites [6]. Option terms call for $395,000 in aggregate cash payments and 1.5 million shares over six years, plus $3.6 million in work expenditures, with Burke retaining a 2.5% NSR (1% repurchasable for 750 oz of gold) and a milestone payment if a resource of more than 1,000,000 ounces of gold equivalent is defined [6].

The Comparable Set: Where the Capital is Already Going

The other Yukon junior worth a direct look in this context is Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF), advancing the Whitehorse Copper Project on the western margin of Whitehorse city. Gladiator received a Class 3 Quartz Exploration Permit from the Yukon government on March 27, 2026 — a five-year permit valid until March 2031 that authorizes up to four drill rigs operating simultaneously across the project’s 35-kilometre strike length [14]. The company has more than 40,000 metres of drilling planned for 2026 under the new permit, focused on the cornerstone Cowley prospect (where late-2025 drilling returned 92 metres at 1.03% copper from 2 metres depth at hole CPG-112D2) and the Cub East discovery (44.2 metres at 1.69% copper, 0.93 g/t gold, 15.39 g/t silver from 173.8 metres) [14]. The Whitehorse Copper Belt is a historical producer: between 1967 and 1982, the belt yielded 267.5 million pounds of copper, 225,000 ounces of gold, and 2.84 million ounces of silver from 10.5 million tonnes [14]. Gladiator is targeting a maiden NI 43-101 inferred resource for Cowley in 2026 with a fully funded 2026 program backed by a recent $22.5 million financing [14].

The Newmont and Agnico Eagle Pull

The relevance of the senior comp set is straightforward: when Newmont generates US$3.1 billion of free cash flow in a single quarter, declares a record-low gold by-product AISC of $1,029 per ounce, and authorizes another $6 billion in buybacks, the spillover is real. Newmont (NYSE: NEM) produced 1.3 million attributable gold ounces in Q1 2026 alongside 9 million ounces of silver and 30,000 tonnes of copper, with full-year 2026 guidance of approximately 5.26 million attributable gold ounces [7]. Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) reported Q1 2026 free cash flow of $732 million (after $1.8 billion in cash taxes paid, $1.3 billion of which related to the prior tax year) and reiterated 2026 production guidance of 3.3–3.5 million ounces with AISC guidance of $1,400–$1,550 per ounce [8]. Agnico Eagle’s operating model — partnering with juniors like Cascadia in their backyard — is the kind of structural development that pulls capital down the value chain.

The Yukon Metals Capital Picture

Yukon Metals’ October 2025 capital structure shows 114.3 million basic shares outstanding (143.2 million fully diluted) and C$9.1 million in cash with no debt; the company’s basic market capitalization was approximately C$56 million at the May 5, 2026 close of C$0.49 [15]. The 52-week trading range is approximately C$0.365 to C$0.94 [15]. The next visible milestones include 2026 drill plans across Birch, and AZ (where rock chip samples have graded up to 26% copper, with a December 4, 2025-effective NI 43-101 technical report filed on March 17, 2026), and follow-up work at Sumo’s recently defined 1.1 km × 600 m copper-gold skarn target [6,16].

An 18-project portfolio, district consolidation already underway, and a comp set where the institutional capital is now arriving — Yukon Metals is positioned to be one of the cleaner ways to play the Yukon’s renewed exploration cycle.

Continuing coverage of Yukon Metals Corp. and the broader Yukon mining sector is available at https://americannewsgroup.com/ymc-profile/.

CONTACT: American News Group https://americannewsgroup.com/ info@americannewsgroup.com (604) 265-2873

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SOURCES:

[1] Yukon Metals Corp. corporate website, https://yukonmetals.com/

[2] Snowline Gold Corp. corporate website, https://www.snowlinegold.com/

[3] Yukon Metals Corp., “14 G/T Au Within 47m of Gold-Bearing Skarn from 26m Depth in 300m Step-Out at Birch Cu-Au Project,” December 8, 2025, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/12/08/3201403/0/en/14-G-T-Au-Within-47m-of-Gold-Bearing-Skarn-from-26m-Depth-in-300m-Step-Out-at-Birch-Cu-Au-Project.html

[4] Yukon Metals Corp., “Yukon Metals Samples Up to 250 G/T Gold in Rock and Expands Land Position at Carter Gulch, Yukon,” February 20, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/02/20/3241837/0/en/Yukon-Metals-Samples-Up-to-250-G-T-Gold-in-Rock-and-Expands-Land-Position-at-Carter-Gulch-Yukon.html

[5] Yukon Metals Corp., “Yukon Metals Intersects 11.7 g/t Gold Within Extensive Vein System in First Drill Program and Expands Land Package at Star River Property,” April 2, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/02/3267252/0/en/Yukon-Metals-Intersects-11-7-g-t-Gold-Within-Extensive-Vein-System-in-First-Drill-Program-and-Expands-Land-Package-at-Star-River-Property.html

[6] Yukon Metals Corp., “Yukon Metals Options Copper-Gold Project from Renowned Yukon Prospector Ryan Burke, Solidifying Position in Emergent Birch District,” April 27, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/27/3281459/0/en/Yukon-Metals-Options-Copper-Gold-Project-from-Renowned-Yukon-Prospector-Ryan-Burke-Solidifying-Position-in-Emergent-Birch-District.html

[7] Newmont Corporation, “Newmont Generates Record Quarterly Earnings and Free Cash Flow, Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization,” April 23, 2026

[8] Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, “Agnico Eagle Reports First Quarter 2026 Results, Including Record Quarterly Operating Margins and Adjusted Net Income,” April 30, 2026

[9] World Gold Council, “Gold Demand Trends Q1 2026,” April 30, 2026, https://www.gold.org/goldhub/research/gold-demand-trends/gold-demand-trends-q1-2026

[10] Snowline Gold Corp., “Snowline Gold Intersects Strong Intervals in Geotechnical Drilling at Valley and Discovers New Mineralized Target,” February 11, 2026, https://www.snowlinegold.com/news/snowline-gold-intersects-strong-intervals-in-geotechnical-drilling-at-valley-and-discovers-new-mineralized-target

[11] Hecla Mining Company, “Hecla Reports First Quarter 2026 Results,” May 5, 2026, https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260505914903/en/Hecla-Reports-First-Quarter-2026-Results

[12] Yukon Metals Corp., “Yukon Metals Appoints Jim Coates as Permanent Full-Time CEO,” March 2, 2026

[13] Cascadia Minerals Ltd., “Cascadia Announces Strategic Exploration Alliance, Earn-In Agreement and Equity Investment with Agnico Eagle,” March 30, 2026, https://cascadiaminerals.com/cascadia-announces-strategic-exploration-alliance-earn-in-agreement-and-equity-investment-with-agnico-eagle/

[14] Gladiator Metals Corp., “Gladiator Receives Class 3 Exploration Permit for Whitehorse Copper Project,” March 30, 2026, https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290393/Gladiator-Receives-Class-3-Exploration-Permit-for-Whitehorse-Copper-Project; “Gladiator’s 2026 Drilling to Commence Mid-April,” April 2026

[15] Yukon Metals Corp. Stock Information, https://yukonmetals.com/investors/stock-information; Yahoo Finance, May 5, 2026

[16] Yukon Metals Corp., “Yukon Metals Files Technical Report for the AZ Project, Yukon,” March 17, 2026