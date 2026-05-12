VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 05th to May 08th ,2026

Nanterre, May 12th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 05th to May 08th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 05th to May 08th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 05/05/2026 FR0000125486 1 000 127,840000 AQEU VINCI 05/05/2026 FR0000125486 8 926 128,327369 CEUX VINCI 05/05/2026 FR0000125486 1 100 127,679545 TQEX VINCI 05/05/2026 FR0000125486 59 445 128,585141 XPAR VINCI 06/05/2026 FR0000125486 5 550 133,321450 AQEU VINCI 06/05/2026 FR0000125486 22 489 133,290718 CEUX VINCI 06/05/2026 FR0000125486 3 283 133,283506 TQEX VINCI 06/05/2026 FR0000125486 43 700 133,101010 XPAR VINCI 07/05/2026 FR0000125486 6 650 133,221805 AQEU VINCI 07/05/2026 FR0000125486 36 650 133,169895 CEUX VINCI 07/05/2026 FR0000125486 4 400 133,362500 TQEX VINCI 07/05/2026 FR0000125486 42 803 133,570341 XPAR VINCI 08/05/2026 FR0000125486 2 200 129,509091 AQEU VINCI 08/05/2026 FR0000125486 28 312 129,459010 CEUX VINCI 08/05/2026 FR0000125486 1 950 129,470513 TQEX VINCI 08/05/2026 FR0000125486 57 528 129,899464 XPAR TOTAL 325 986 131,2792

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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