VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 05th to May 08th ,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, May 12th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 05th to May 08th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 05th to May 08th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI05/05/2026FR00001254861 000127,840000AQEU
VINCI05/05/2026FR00001254868 926128,327369CEUX
VINCI05/05/2026FR00001254861 100127,679545TQEX
VINCI05/05/2026FR000012548659 445128,585141XPAR
VINCI06/05/2026FR00001254865 550133,321450AQEU
VINCI06/05/2026FR000012548622 489133,290718CEUX
VINCI06/05/2026FR00001254863 283133,283506TQEX
VINCI06/05/2026FR000012548643 700133,101010XPAR
VINCI07/05/2026FR00001254866 650133,221805AQEU
VINCI07/05/2026FR000012548636 650133,169895CEUX
VINCI07/05/2026FR00001254864 400133,362500TQEX
VINCI07/05/2026FR000012548642 803133,570341XPAR
VINCI08/05/2026FR00001254862 200129,509091AQEU
VINCI08/05/2026FR000012548628 312129,459010CEUX
VINCI08/05/2026FR00001254861 950129,470513TQEX
VINCI08/05/2026FR000012548657 528129,899464XPAR
      
  TOTAL325 986131,2792 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 05-05-26 to 08-05-26 vGB
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