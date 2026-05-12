Composable Infrastructure Global Market Review 2021-2025 and Growth Outlook by Region and Sector 2026-2031

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composable Infrastructure Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Composable Infrastructure Market is anticipated to expand from USD 7.14 billion in 2025 to USD 23.67 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 22.11%.

Expansion is largely fueled by the rising corporate demand for flexible, cost-efficient, and scalable infrastructure, coupled with the surge in cloud-native applications, hybrid cloud deployments, and intensive workloads like artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Emphasizing this momentum, a February 2026 report by the non-profit MACH Alliance noted that 92% of businesses had already deployed or were in the process of adopting composable solutions.

Even with these strong growth catalysts, the market must navigate the substantial obstacle of complex initial rollouts and integration with legacy architectures. Companies frequently face considerable technical barriers and need highly specialized skills to flawlessly blend composable infrastructure into their varied existing IT setups. Consequently, these integration hurdles and the resulting steep learning curve can act as a bottleneck, potentially slowing down the broader acceptance and overall expansion of the global market.

Market Driver

The primary catalyst driving the global composable infrastructure market is the soaring demand for scalable and agile IT environments. Companies are constantly seeking solutions that allow them to quickly adjust to shifting business needs and unpredictable workloads without relying on heavy manual processes. This drive for optimized resources and operational versatility accelerates the shift toward composable models, which provide dynamic allocation and reconfiguration of networking, storage, and computing assets. By dismantling resource silos, organizations can significantly boost their overall efficiency and utilization rates. Reinforcing this trend, Dell Technologies reported in September 2025 that internal evaluations of a PowerFlex 5.0 implementation yielded a data center footprint decrease of over 50% and efficiency improvements of up to 80% compared to older versions.

Furthermore, the rapid expansion of workloads related to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things is accelerating market momentum. These contemporary, data-heavy applications require highly adaptable and specialized IT setups that can instantly scale resources for complex processing and analytical tasks. Because conventional infrastructures frequently fail to deliver the necessary performance and flexibility, composable alternatives have become essential. Google Cloud's '2025 State of AI Infrastructure Report' revealed that 98% of businesses were investigating generative AI in 2025, with 39% having active production deployments, highlighting the critical demand for adaptable frameworks. Additionally, Hewlett Packard Enterprise noted in October 2025 that its GreenLake platform achieved an annualized revenue run-rate exceeding USD 2 billion, demonstrating strong market adoption of versatile, consumption-oriented IT models.

Market Challenge

The intricate process of initially deploying composable infrastructure and merging it with older legacy systems stands as a major roadblock to market expansion. Businesses regularly face steep technical difficulties and a shortage of the niche expertise needed to smoothly integrate these sophisticated IT frameworks into their diverse current operations. Consequently, companies striving to upgrade their technological foundations often experience stretched-out implementation timelines and inflated operational expenses.

Emphasizing this issue, the AWS IT Modernization 2025 survey reported a 2.5-fold surge in integration obstacles, illustrating the severe complications involved in unifying disparate legacy networks with cutting-edge technologies. Overcoming these integration barriers demands substantial early investments in specialized personnel and financial resources, which can heavily discourage prospective buyers. Organizations that rely heavily on deeply embedded traditional architectures are especially hesitant, thereby slowing the wider adoption and overall expansion of the global composable infrastructure sector.

Market Trends

A major trend shaping the industry is the shift in infrastructure consumption models, as businesses transition away from traditional capital expenditures toward operational expenses and 'as-a-service' structures. Driven by the desire for financial agility and fluid resource scaling, this movement perfectly aligns with the capabilities of composable infrastructure.

By decoupling hardware assets, composable frameworks facilitate on-demand resource allocation, ensuring that IT spending accurately reflects actual business utility and allowing firms to leverage versatile, subscription-based setups for storage, compute, and networking. Illustrating this shift, FinancialContent reported in March 2026 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise's GreenLake platform hit an annualized revenue run-rate of USD 3.2 billion. This remarkable 62% surge underscores the strong market appetite for usage-based IT services, proving that agile financial strategies are vital for modern corporate adaptability.

Simultaneously, the escalating reliance on containerization and Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) is profoundly impacting the composable infrastructure space by fostering enhanced agility and automated resource oversight. Container technologies, notably Kubernetes, package applications to ensure seamless portability and highly efficient asset usage, while AIOps uses AI to automate system monitoring, detect anomalies, and resolve issues. Composable infrastructure supplies the adaptable pools of compute, networking, and storage required to dynamically scale these containerized workloads and sustain AIOps environments. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation's 2025 Annual Cloud Native Survey, released in January 2026, revealed that 82% of container adopters utilized Kubernetes in production during 2025, emphasizing the absolute necessity for a programmable and dynamic underlying infrastructure.

Key Market Players:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

NetApp Inc.

Nutanix Inc.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Liqid Inc.

TidalScale Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Composable Infrastructure Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Composable Infrastructure Market, By Type:

Software

Hardware

Composable Infrastructure Market, By Organization Size:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Composable Infrastructure Market, By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Composable Infrastructure Market, By End-user:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Composable Infrastructure Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $23.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vso97p

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