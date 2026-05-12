Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Business Report: Analysis of Media Rights, Sponsorship Deals, Ticket Revenue and More

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of Africa's largest national soccer competition. Focusing on media rights, sponsorship portfolios, and kit suppliers, it also delves into key commercial revenue streams like ticket prices and attendances. This comprehensive exploration includes an examination of AFCON's popularity compared to other major tournaments, with a focus on social media engagement and CAF's strategic decision to transition the tournament to a four-year schedule starting in 2028.

African pay-tv rights continue to target local audiences, while global rights aim for expansion with free-to-air broadcaster partnerships. The tournament hosts a 22-brand sponsorship portfolio, with major kit suppliers covering only 25% of available deals. Record-breaking attendances at the Morocco 2025 event demonstrate the host nation's readiness for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. AFCON's quadrennial calendar shift seeks revenue recovery avenues, including a new Nations League competition.

Key Highlights:

Comprehensive list of major TV partners

Detailed overview of sponsorship deals

Analysis of kit supplier agreements for individual teams

Insights on tournament attendances

Ticket revenue breakdown

Investigation into the chaotic scenes at the Final

Prize money details

Economic impact assessment on Morocco

Hosting rights analysis

Social media performance review

Report Scope

This report aims to outline the commercial dynamics of one of the world's most prestigious continental soccer tournaments. It offers in-depth individual analyses and strong comparisons against other leading competitions like the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championships. The report provides a detailed overview of the tournament's key revenue streams.

Reasons to Buy:

AFCON is Africa's premier soccer tournament and a linchpin in the continent's sports revenue landscape, reflecting soccer's global popularity.

The report highlights AFCON's growth and international appeal, showcasing Morocco's capacity to host major events ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Media Landscape

3. Tournament Sponsorship Landscape

4. Team Kit Supplier Market

5. Additional Event Information

6. Hosting Rights

7. Social Media

8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eu2fo1

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