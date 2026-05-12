"Boatchella" Is Real: Virgin Voyages and TikTok Turn a Three-Night Bahamas Sailing Into a Cultural Moment for Travel

Miami, FL, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Voyages, the award-winning, kid-free cruise line, recently set sail with more than 1,100 TikTok creators for a three-night voyage to the Bahamas, and what followed redefined how travel shows up on social media. Quickly dubbed ‘Boatchella’ by creators and audiences across TikTok, the numbers back up the impact.

Staged on Travel + Leisure’s No. 1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line, the Creator Voyage generated more than 20,000 pieces of content and 236 million views across platforms. Performance continues to climb as content circulates, but the impact was immediate:

696% increase in TikTok-referred traffic

396% growth in brand engagements

386% surge in follower growth

Broader visibility also expanded, with unique viewers up 270% across platforms versus the previous month and total impressions rising 41% week-over-week, alongside a 21% lift in organic search.

A Voyage Designed to Be Lived Out Loud

The experience was intentionally engineered for high-share, high-volume content creation. Photographers were stationed on The Runway after dark to capture creators in front of the iconic Virgin funnel. Large-scale installations transformed the ship into a creative playground. Brand partners hosted immersive, socially driven pop-ups, all offering creators unique backdrops to snap photos and videos.

At The Beach Club at Bimini, GRYFFIN closed out a sunset DJ set which included his new track "Save My Love" with Khalid and Kygo, performed for an electric crowd of more than 2,000 people.

Programming extended well beyond the party. Two creator-focused workshops — "Creative Best Practices for Creators in the Age of Content" and "Disruptive Marketing: Driving Culture and Cutting Through the Clutter” — brought platform insights from TikTok and #paid executives directly to creators onboard.

Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson was also in attendance, popping into spin and yoga classes, participating in meet-and-greet sessions and taking the stage for a live Q&A. The Virgin Voyages executive team sailed the voyage in full, even jumping into some of the fun.

A Creator Roster Built to Reflect Everyone

Virgin Voyages and TikTok curated a roster designed to reflect the diversity of its Sailors. The brand’s “come as you are” ethos truly shaped who was invited and how the experience was ultimately shared.

From creators with disabilities documenting the onboard accessibility experience firsthand, to multilingual voices, multigenerational families, wellness enthusiasts and LGBTQ+ travelers, the roster reflected the full, vibrant spectrum of the more than one billion people who call TikTok home – and the multicultural Sailors who make Virgin Voyages theirs.

That mix influenced the content itself. Different perspectives, communities and storytelling styles all surfaced at once, creating a more complete and authentic view of the experience.

Content spanned five verticals across the sailing:

Dining

Entertainment

Well-being

Destinations

Music

Creators skewed 25–54, with a strong Gen Z and Millennial core. Niche content highlighted the brand through a lens for couples, young professionals, families and experience-driven travelers across the U.S., Latin America, the UK and Europe.

What It Signals

"This voyage never started as a marketing program. Our hope was a connection moment but it became a cultural event. The TikTok creator community unveiled the real experiences that make memories and unleashed joy for thousands of Sailors every day, and they told the stories their way," said Nathan Rosenberg, Chief Brand Experience, Marketing and Momentum Officer at Virgin Voyages. "We saw almost 240 million views of the brand experience from loved online voices, and that audience doesn't just watch, they sail. Visitors from social media become Sailors onboard in half the time of traditional digital channels. That's more than just a reach calculation; it's a smile multiplier, and proof that modern marketing has transformed for good.”

What unfolded onboard quickly translated into broader cultural conversation. As creators generated content and collaborated in real time, it drove significant FOMO across platforms, sparking conversations among creators and audiences on TikTok about the campaign and what it signals for the future of travel marketing.

“We built the voyage to demonstrate the brand's relevance across cultures, communities and content ecosystems," said Elayane Merriwether, Head of Brand and Social at Virgin Voyages. “We brought in creators across food, comedy, wellness, family, accessibility and Spanish-speaking communities, all by design. When you trust creators to tell real stories, audiences respond.”

“Our partnership with visionary brands like Virgin Voyages, who don't just follow culture but help create it, demonstrates TikTok's power to catalyze massive cultural moments at scale and drive discovery on and off platform. Over 1,100 creators shared their own unfiltered glimpses of life at sea on TikTok, bridging the gap between digital inspiration and real world experience,” said David Hoctor, Vertical Director, Travel at TikTok. “TikTok is the place where bucket lists come to life, and through this partnership, we are proving that when brands lean in, they don’t just reach an audience, they are authentically woven into the global travel community's next great adventure.”

Virgin Voyages and TikTok are planning another Creator Voyage for 2027. Travelers inspired by these creators can start planning their own adventure on VirginVoyages.com.

Follow along on TikTok via @VirginVoyages and #sailingwithvirgin as more moments are shared.

Interested creators can also submit their information for future Creator Voyages and brand collaborations here.

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About Virgin Voyages

Promising to Create an Epic Sea Change for All, Virgin Voyages is the award-winning, adults-only cruise line founded by Sir Richard Branson. Delivering unforgettable, relaxing vacations at sea, Virgin Voyages launched at the end of 2021. Inspired by superyacht design, its fleet of Lady Ships exemplify an elevated, boutique hotel at sea with contemporary spaces that strike the perfect balance of nautical chic and glamour. Currently departing from the sun-soaked cities of Miami, Barcelona, Athens and San Juan, the fleet offers more than 60 unique itineraries, sailing to 150+ incredible ports of call. On-board, 20+ eateries feature culinary experiences from Michelin-starred chefs, stylish workout spaces and group fitness classes, and a festival-like line-up of intimate and larger-than-life shows are on the agenda. Paired with modern, tech-savvy cabins, designer suites fit for a rockstar and a mermaid-inspired spa and thermal suite, the brand is taking the industry by storm. For three consecutive years – 2023, 2024 and 2025 – Virgin Voyages won best cruise line in Travel + Leisure’s highly coveted World’s Best Awards for mega-ship ocean cruise line, along with the 2023 and 2024 Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards for best large ocean cruise line.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Assets

Photos: Click here (Credit: George Lozada)

Sample posts from the Creator Voyage:

Contact Info



Virgin Voyages PR Team

media@virginvoyages.com

+1 954-488-2955