Romania Cards and Payments Market Report 2026: Key Opportunities and Risk Analysis to 2030

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Romania Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of trends in the Romanian cards and payments market. The report evaluates a variety of key performance indicators such as cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques from 2021 to 2025, and extends forecasts to 2030. Furthermore, the study delves into the various payment card markets, detailing card circulation, transaction values, and volumes both in the review period and beyond.

Industry stakeholders will find valuable insights into the competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes. By combining thorough research, modeling, and expert analysis, this report offers banks and card issuers a window into segment dynamics and potential competitive advantages. Additionally, it covers significant regulatory policies and changes affecting the industry.

The report provides crucial market insights, including:

Current and projected values in Romania's cards and payments sectors, highlighting debit, credit, and charge cards.

Detailed insights into key payment instruments, such as cash, cards, and alternative payment methods.

In-depth ecommerce market evaluation.

Analysis of market drivers and regulations shaping the Romanian cards and payments landscape.

Strategies adopted by banks and institutions to promote various card types.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and purchase preferences.

Competitive landscape insights of Romania's card and payment industries.

Key Highlights:

The Romanian Banking Association and TRANSFOND launched RoPay, the first national mobile instant payment service, in October 2024. This service supports technologies like QR codes and NFC for payments processed in less than 10 seconds.

In March 2026, Swedish ecommerce platform Pierce Group launched in Romania, aiming to harness the growing popularity of online shopping.

Digital wallet payments are on the rise. In July 2025, Banca Transilvania and Visa achieved the first card-based payments using the EU Digital Identity Wallet, simplifying digital identity verification and online transactions.

Report Scope:

Comprehensive card market insights, detailing numbers, values, and transaction volumes for debit, credit, and charge cards.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash and credit transfer.

Historical and forecast growth trends of payment markets.

Competitor insights, detailing leading card issuers and schemes in the Romanian market.

Consumer attitudes and buying preferences towards cards examined.

Snapshot of alternative payment brands within the country.

Reasons to Buy:

Strategically navigate business decisions with historical and forecast market data specific to Romania's cards and payments industry.

Identify key trends and growth opportunities within the market.

Understand competitive dynamics and garner insights into marketing strategies for various Romanian card types.

Stay abreast of the regulatory landscape affecting cards and payments in Romania.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Macroeconomics, Regulation, and Infrastructure

4. Payment Instruments

5. Card-Based Payments

6. Instant Payments

7. Digital wallet payments

8. In-Store Payments

9. Ecommerce Payments

10. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Banca Transilvania

Erste Bank

Raiffeisen Bank

Societe Generale Group

ING Bank

CEC Bank

UniCredit Bank

OTP Bank

Visa

Mastercard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xe0n3w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.